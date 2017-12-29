DPR dispenses 8,000 litres of petrol to motorists in Zamfara

The Sun News
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed 8 filling stations in Gusau for allegedly selling petrol above N145 and dispensed 8,000 litres of the product free of charge to motorists.

The Operations Controller in charge of DPR field office, Gusau, Mr Ango Haruna, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Gusau on Friday after surveillance patrol to some filling stations in Gusau on Friday.

The Controller also said that the department, from Monday to Friday, sealed the stations in the state over various offences.

He said the department would also dispense 8,000 litres of petrol belonging to one of the sealed stations Sanusi IBS Nigeria Limited, Gusau, and would be given to motorists free of charge.

He said the station had been operating against DPR rules and regulations.

“We have warned the owner of this filling station three times this week over selling of the commodity, but he refused to comply with the federal directives.

“Because in a situation like this we don’t want to seal a filling station, especially on a high way like this but we have no option than to seal it because of it’s level of offences.

“We received different reports from members of the public that the station was selling the fuel at N230 per litre. when we came, the filling station operators stopped selling the commodity and told us that it had finished,” he said.

“But we discovered that they have 8,000 litres of fuel, therefore, we are going to give the product free of charge to motorists who have been here for hours,” he added.

According to him, the station will be sealed until further noticed.

“The DPR is responsible for ensuring effective distribution and sales of fuel and would not relent in its efforts to ensure that filling station owners comply with the DPR rules and regulations.”

NAN reported that most of the filling stations owned by the independent marketers in the state were shut down while only stations owned by major marketers were dispensing the product.

The department, recently sanctioned 10 stations in the state for selling the commodity above government official price. (NAN)

  • 2018 budget: Bauchi allocates 18.8% to education sector

    — 29th December 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI The Bauchi State Government has allocated the sum of N31,57 billion to the Education sector of the state in the 2018 proposed budget of N167,957,420 800, which represents 18.8 per cent. This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of the State Planning Commission, Yahuza Adamu Haruna, during the breakdown presentation of…

  • Gov. Bindow signs N177.9b 2018 budget

    — 29th December 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola Governor Muhammed Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State has today signed into law the 2018 Budget of N177.9 billion. The budget, tagged, “The budget of Hope and Empowerment” is said to be designed to address the economic and infrastructural challenges facing the people of Adamawa State towards building on the progress made…

  • NPBS to lay criminal issues to rest – Wesley

    — 29th December 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS), Edirin Jerry Wesley, has said with the take-off of the NPBS, ugly incidences of crime across the country would be a thing of the past. Wesley said the NPBS will cut across general security information on air, land and…

  • Pray for Nigerian students, UNIPORT alumni urge Nigerians

    — 29th December 2017

    …Asks FG to dialogue with unions From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja As Christians celebrate the nativity of Jesus Christ, the National President of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Alumni Association, Chief Chris Adokeme, has called on Nigerians to pray for students in the country. Adokeme also said it was important for Nigerians to imbibe the…

