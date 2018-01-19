The Sun News
Latest
19th January 2018 - DPR compels marketer to return diverted fuel in Gombe
19th January 2018 - Sokoto spends N6b on LG pensioners, retired teachers
19th January 2018 - Buhari congratulates King Ayemi-Botu at 70
19th January 2018 - Politicians dividing Nigeria for selfish reasons – Amosun
19th January 2018 - Malaysian grandmother, 99, to run for Parliament
19th January 2018 - Obasanjo steals show at 7th NOUN convocation lecture
19th January 2018 - After storm, trains resume limited service in Germany
19th January 2018 - Flu can be spread just by breathing, says expert
19th January 2018 - Pope shocks Chile by accusing sex abuse victims of slander
19th January 2018 - New Zealand Prime Minister pregnant with first child
Home / National / DPR compels marketer to return diverted fuel in Gombe

DPR compels marketer to return diverted fuel in Gombe

— 19th January 2018

Ali Abare,  Gombe

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has compelled a fuel marketer, B. A. Bello, in Gombe State, to return 13,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) it earlier diverted.

DPR official,s who were on ground to ensure the marketer complied with the order, thereafter, supervised the dispensation of the product to customers at official pump price of N145.

Speaking to Daily Sun, on Friday,  DPR Gombe Zonal Controller, Abdullahi Abawa, said the department initially sealed the filling station located in Kumo town of Akko Local Government Area after discovering that the marketer diverted 15, 000 out of the 45, 000 litres he received as supply from the NNPC.

The station has remained sealed for more than one week pending the time the marketer returned the amount of fuel diverted.

According to Abawa, oil marketers hardly heed to advice and warnings from the department but always flout DPR’s regulations.

“DPR does not have penchant for sealing filling stations. The most important thing is to commit marketers to obey DPR’s statutory regulations,” he said.

While noting that DPR and marketers are partners, Abawa pointed out that with the fuel situation in the country, sealing up filling stations should be the last option.

“DPR tries to make marketers understand the foolishness and lack of wisdom in diverting,  hoarding or hiking pump price.  We let them understand the dangers of getting involved in such activities,” he explained.

Abawa added that DPR in Gombe brings together marketers regularly with a view to making them understand the regulations so as to reduce sharp practices associated with the business.

The DPR controller described as cheering, the gradual disappearance of long queues at filling stations, particularly in Gombe, attributing the feat to steady fuel supply.

“This is a function of the fuel supply into Gombe from depots including that of Gombe. In the last one week, there has been some improvement in supply and that’s cheering,” he said.

 

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DPR compels marketer to return diverted fuel in Gombe

— 19th January 2018

Ali Abare,  Gombe The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has compelled a fuel marketer, B. A. Bello, in Gombe State, to return 13,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) it earlier diverted. DPR official,s who were on ground to ensure the marketer complied with the order, thereafter, supervised the dispensation of the product to customers…

  • Sokoto spends N6b on LG pensioners, retired teachers

    — 19th January 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Government said it has spent about N6 billion to offset payments of pension arrears and gratuities to retired staff of local government and primary teachers across the state. Chairman of the Local Government Staff Pension Board, Alhaji Abubakar Umar disclosed this on Friday in an interview with journalists, in…

  • Buhari congratulates King Ayemi-Botu at 70

    — 19th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated His Royal Highness, Dr. Charles Ayemi-Botu, the paramount ruler of ancient Seibiri Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, on his 70th birthday as well as his 24th anniversary on the throne of his fathers. President Buhari congratulated the paramount ruler, his family and friends…

  • Politicians dividing Nigeria for selfish reasons – Amosun

    — 19th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has accused some politicians of causing disunity in the country for selfish reasons. Governor Amosun, therefore, called on the media ahead of the 2019 general elections, to project more of the things that unite than divide us as a nation. He said this at the 2018…

  • Obasanjo steals show at 7th NOUN convocation lecture

    — 19th January 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, took the attention of guests and graduands at the 7th convocation lecture of the headquarters of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN). Obasanjo was the first PhD graduate of NOUN, having successfully completed his academic and other research works, that aimed him the doctorate degree…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share