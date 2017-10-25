Don’t toy with clamour for restructuring, cleric tells Buhari

FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Federal Government has been advised not to toy with the issue of restructuring currently being canvassed by a cross section of Nigerians, as it remains the only hope for a united, peace and stronger nation.

Archbishop and National President of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Christian Ekong, said this while addressing a press conference, in Uyo, Akwa Ibonm State, on Wednesday as part of activities of the 500th anniversary of Reformation of the Church pioneered by Dr Martin Luther in 1517.

He also asked government to put in modalities to commence proper and just restructuring in order t avert further ethno-religious violence and acrimonies among the various groups in the country.

Rev. Ekong expressed the church’s concern over the high rate of unemployment and underemployment among Nigerian youths, especially those graduating from institutions of higher learning, many of who are equally unemployable.

He asked all tiers of government to make quality of education a priority from the grassroots “so that our students can progressively graduate to be self-employed and employers of labour as obtained in order developing countries .

“Education is the cardinal pillar of evangelisation in the Lutheran Church of Nigeria. This is derived from Reformation foundation of 1517 by Dr Martin Luther. Indeed in the history of Christianity, the Reformation is regarded as one of the highpoints, for not only did it lead to a unique change in Christian doctrine, it also gave rise to what is called Penticostalism ,” Ekong said

He said the Lutheran is working toward the improvement of education standard beyond the primary and secondary schools it established in the 40s and 50s, by incorporating fund launch for the Lutheran University at the grand finally of the Reformation celebration taking place from Sunday 29- Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

“Luther taught us that the Bible is the only source and standard for faith and life and that the Bible must be interpreted by the help of the Holy Ghost. His theology which the Lutheran is founded remains a legacy to this day and has given the church and indeed Christendom a fresh perception and perspective.”