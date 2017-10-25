The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - Don’t toy with clamour for restructuring, cleric tells Buhari
25th October 2017 - Moroccan king sacks ‘unproductive’ ministers over dull economy
25th October 2017 - Akeredolu decries state of Ondo public schools
25th October 2017 - 100 youths acquire film-making skills
25th October 2017 - Labour to Buhari: Reshuffle your kitchen cabinet now
25th October 2017 - NYSC remains our united force – el-Rufai
25th October 2017 - BOMBSHELL: George H.W. Bush accused of groping actress
25th October 2017 - Group advocates attitudinal change towards albinos
25th October 2017 - Kaduna govt. generated N17b in 9 months
25th October 2017 - FEC shifted to Thursday
Home / National / Don’t toy with clamour for restructuring, cleric tells Buhari

Don’t toy with clamour for restructuring, cleric tells Buhari

— 25th October 2017

FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Federal Government has been advised not to toy with the issue of restructuring currently being canvassed by a cross section of Nigerians, as it remains the only hope for a united, peace and stronger nation.

Archbishop and National President of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Christian Ekong, said this while addressing a press conference, in Uyo, Akwa Ibonm State, on Wednesday as part of activities of the 500th anniversary of Reformation of the Church pioneered by Dr Martin Luther in 1517.

He also asked government to put in modalities to commence proper and just restructuring in order t avert further ethno-religious violence and acrimonies among the various groups in the country.

Rev. Ekong expressed the church’s concern over the high rate of unemployment and underemployment among Nigerian youths, especially those graduating from institutions of higher learning, many of who are equally unemployable.

He asked all tiers of government to make quality of education a priority from the grassroots “so that our students can progressively graduate to be self-employed and employers of labour as obtained in order developing countries .

“Education is the cardinal pillar of evangelisation in the Lutheran Church of Nigeria. This is derived from Reformation foundation of   1517 by Dr Martin Luther. Indeed in the history of Christianity, the Reformation is regarded as one of the highpoints, for not only did it lead to a unique change in Christian doctrine, it also gave rise to what is called Penticostalism ,” Ekong said

He said the Lutheran is working toward the improvement of education standard beyond the primary and secondary schools it established in the 40s and 50s, by incorporating fund launch for the Lutheran University at the grand finally of the Reformation celebration taking place from Sunday 29- Tuesday, 31 October, 2017 at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

“Luther taught us that the Bible is the only source and standard for faith and life and that the Bible must be interpreted by the help of the Holy Ghost. His theology which the Lutheran is founded remains a legacy to this day and has given the church and indeed Christendom a fresh perception and perspective.”

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t toy with clamour for restructuring, cleric tells Buhari

— 25th October 2017

FROM: JOE EFFIONG, UYO The Federal Government has been advised not to toy with the issue of restructuring currently being canvassed by a cross section of Nigerians, as it remains the only hope for a united, peace and stronger nation. Archbishop and National President of the Lutheran Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Christian Ekong, said…

  • Akeredolu decries state of Ondo public schools

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has decried what he described as ‘the embarrassing state’ of public schools in the state. However, the governor expressed his administration’s determination to develop the education sector and make it an envy of other states in the country. He said the commitment of his administration…

  • Labour to Buhari: Reshuffle your kitchen cabinet now

    — 25th October 2017

    From: Bimbola Oyesola Alarmed by the scandal surrounding the reinstatement of the dismissed former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal Civil Service, the organised labour, under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his kitchen cabinet….

  • NYSC remains our united force – el-Rufai

    — 25th October 2017

    ….Says, ‘it should be well-funded’ From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai, of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as ‘a united force for Nigeria’ hence the need to do everything legal to protect the scheme. The governor said this when the leadership of NYSC led by its Director-General, Brig.-Gen….

  • BOMBSHELL: George H.W. Bush accused of groping actress

    — 25th October 2017

    Actress Heather Lind has accused former U.S. President George H.W. Bush of sexually assaulting her. The American actress claims that George Bush Sr. groped her from his wheelchair during a screening. She detailed her accusations in a lengthy and since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday, where she said she was “disturbed” after seeing a photo of President Obama with the 41st president….

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share