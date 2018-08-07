– The Sun News
PRELATE

Don’t throw country into anarchy, Presbyterian Prelate warns politicians

— 7th August 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Prelate and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev. Nzie Nsi Eke, has warned political defectors and their sponsors against throwing the country into anarchy in the name of politicking.

The Prelate, who handed down the warning while addressing newsmen on pending 2018 General Assembly at the Hope Waddell Parish, Calabar, on Tuesday, lamented the attempt by unpatriotic Nigerians to disrupt the tortuous moves to enthrone virile democracy and enduring political culture.

Said he, “As a Church, we are aware that politicians have late embarked on defections from one political party to the other, it is our hope that those defections will not push the country into a state of anarchy by disrupting the political process and crumbling our hard earned democracy.

“Should this happen, God and posterity will hold the political class responsible. As we prepare for 2019 general election, we should ensure that all of us have permanent voter’s card.

“Our votes must be made to count. The elections should not only be said to be free and fair, it must be seen to be so. We should pray regularly in all our congregations for the coming elections.”

Encouraging his members to get actively involved in politics at all levels so that the Christians can help influence the society for better, the Prelate said the Church support and encourage the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, particularly the whistle blowing policy.

READ ALSO: Unknown persons raze APC secretariat in Delta

Speaking on the state of the nation, Most Rev. Eke condemned, in its entirety, the wanton destruction of lives and property in different parts of the country saying that as a church the situation calls for worry calling on the president of the country to expedite action and halt the killings.

He lashed out at the traditional and religious leaders, leaders of thoughts and government at all levels for not doing enough to address the killings and unemployment situation which he identified as be responsible for the spate of insecurity in the country urged the opinion leaders to rise to the challenge so as to put an end to the problems so that Nigeria can become better.

He also called for restructuring of the security architecture in the country, adding that strengthening of institutional frameworks and values orientation would be major thrust in the fight against corruption for more enduring impact.

 

