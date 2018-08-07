Unknown persons raze APC secretariat in Delta

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State was, on Tuesday, set ablaze by unknown persons suspected to be aggrieved party members in the area.

The incident, according to investigation, is not unconnected with the harmonisation of ward executives of the party in the locality.

It was gathered that chairmen of the partyin Oleh wards 01 and 02 were sworn-in, on Monday, a situation that allegedly prompted some aggrieved members from the said wards to invade the rented secretariat, removed all the chairs, tables and some other office properties, brought them outside and set them ablaze.

“The party is trying to harmonise the executives so that there will be peace in the party, but these people were not happy with the way the process was being carried out because they feel it is non inclusive,” a party source said.

In another development, the leadership of the party in the state has warned its members against alleged fraternity with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cause crisis within the opposition party in the state.

READ ALSO: NASS invastion’s legislative matter, says APC

The party insisted that there is no more crisis within its fold, as members have embraced reconciliation following the swearing-in of Jones Erue as state chairman by the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Reacting to a publication in the national dailies in which some party stakeholders rejected Erue as state chairman, secretary of the party, Chidi Okonji described those behind the publication as mischief makers, adding that the said publication is a product of falsehood, manufactured by PDP agents in APC.

Okonji denied any form of crisis rocking the party in the state, saying that the APC is firm and intact under the leadership Erue, and determined to unseat the PDP in 2019.

He said those fanning the embers of discord were working for the PDP to ensure that APC does not win the 2019 governorship election.

Saying that the report of the Delta APC crisis is a figment of imagination of those behind it, Okonji pointed out that aggrieved members of the party so far visited had embraced reconciliation.

He said the reception given to the national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Erue-led executive when he visited Delta State last weekend for a function, and the re-opening of the state party secretariat by the Delta State Police Command were indications that the state is headed by Erue.

READ ALSO: Pray for Nigerian leaders to rule with fear of God, Buhari’s wife tells women

While pledging the loyalty of the State Working Committee (SWC) and the 25 local government executives and wards to the leadership of the national leadership, the APC scribe said they will always adhered to the slogan of party is supreme in their dealings and functions of the party.

He assured party members that the party is doing her best to ensure that it wins all her elections in the 2019 general elections, saying that those planning to sink the party in the will fail in their effort to disorganise it.