Dogara to contest in 2019, silent on party

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, said he has accepted the request of his constituents to contest for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State seat in 2019, for another term.

The speaker said he was already considering stepping aside, having represented the constituency for three terms.

Dogara, who stated this when some of his supporters paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja, was, however, silent on whether he would contest the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The speaker said he was overwhelmed by the show of support by his constituents, who travelled from their respective local government areas, in Bauchi, to appeal to him to continue to represent them in the Green Chamber beyond 2019.