Dogara: I have not endorsed anyone for political office
YAKUBU DOGARA

Dogara: I have not endorsed anyone for political office

31st August 2018

NAN

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, on Friday denied claims that he had endorsed some aspirants to vie for elective offices.

Dogara, while reacting to recent claims that he had endorsed some aspirants seeking elective offices in his constituency, described such rumours as “untrue and very wicked”.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Dogara specifically denied ever asking anyone to contest the Bogoro Constituency seat in the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

“As a policy, I do not interfere in such processes. My constituents and political associates know that.

“I have never endorsed anybody and have never asked anyone to seek elective office under the platform of any political party,” he declared.

Yakubu Dogara advised reporters to always confirm stories before publishing them, and urged people spreading rumours about him to desist from doing so.

