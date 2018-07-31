Disu to Rohr: Comb Nigeria for home-based stars for future tournaments— 31st July 2018
NAN
The former Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Tunde Disu on Tuesday advised the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, to comb Nigeria for home-based players for the senior national team.
Disu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while commenting on the Super Eagles preparation toward the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in September.
NAN reports that the Eagles will resume hostility in the continent as they battle the small country of Seychelles on Sept. 7 in Victoria, the capital city.
Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa. It’s home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, as well as rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises.
READ ALSO Okala lauds NFF resettlement programme for Ikeme
It is, however, worthy of note that the three-time AFCON champions having won the 2013 edition in South Africa have failed to qualify for the last two editions. Equatorial Guinea 2015 and Gabon 2017.
Also, the team will face a herculean task of qualification in their Group E after losing the first match of the qualifiers against Bafana Bafana of South Africa 0-2 in Uyo.
Nigeria is in the Group E that includes Seychelles, South Africa and Libya. Seychelles currently top the Group E standing with three points after 5-1 thumping of Libya in their first match.
However, with the task ahead of the senior national team, Disu said that Rohr should consider injecting home-based stars into the team so as to reinforce it.
“We are in a difficult position considering that we lost the first match against the South Africans. What we need now is to have some players who are hungry to play for the team.
“Rohr should look inward to find players in the country instead of solely relying on the foreign stars who might not understand the African terrain.
“We equally have players playing in the local league that can square up with their foreign counterparts for a place in the national team.
“We have academies in Nigeria that Rohr can advise to do well or assist in technical areas in order to make them better,’’ he said.
Disu said that the future of the national team lay with the home-grown talents and not those who are already established in Europe and other continents.
READ ALSO Manchester United hopeful of signing on one more player, Mourinho says
“The future of our national team lies with the home-grown players. We should seek for them instead of combing the European countries for players.
“We should look for a way to improve the quality of our league in order to get quality players. A good league system will produce good footballers.
“If we grow our league, it will save us the stress of going abroad to source for players. We can get what we want here locally.
“The fact remains that we have the players but we fail to discover them, a well structured league will help in talent discovery and put them on the same levels with those abroad,’’ he said.
Disu said that the home based players could replace the aging players, adding that giving them a chance to prove their prowess would increase their confidence.
“Most of the present players are aging. No matter how long we pretend about it, the law of nature is catching up with them.
“No matter how a player is when he clocks a certain age, his game will start to depreciate. We have many of them in the national team now.
“So, in such a situation, a replacement plan should be available, a case we have yet to solve about Austin Okocha. Nigeria needs a playmaker now,’’ he said.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Rohr, Bewarang for FIFA Football Conference31st July 2018
-
AC Milan eyes Joel Obi27th July 2018
-
Balogun: Playing against Messi was great test26th July 2018
Latest
JUST IN: Court acquits Bafarawa over N15bn corruption case— 31st July 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Justice Bello Abbas of Sokoto State High Court has quashed a N15bn corruption case against former governor of Sokoto Stare, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa and two three others. The Judge while delivering judgment submitted that all evidence presented before the court were not enough to convict the Attahiru Bafarawa and have not prove beyond…
-
52,000 unclaimed PVCs collected in Zamfara – Committee— 31st July 2018
NAN The Zamfara Voter Education Committee, said on Tuesday that it had succeeded in getting 52,000 registered voters in the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Chairman of the committee who made the disclosure in Gusau, said before the massive enlightenment…
-
Bayelsa killings: Commission of Inquiry allays fears of witch-hunting— 31st July 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The six-man Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State to probe into the recent unrest in Amassoma community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area has allayed fears of any form of witch-hunt by the Commission against any person or group of persons. The Commission chaired by…
-
JUST IN: Nigeria’s South Africa envoy, Ibeto dumps APC for PDP— 31st July 2018
John Adams, Minna A former Deputy Governor of Niger State and Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, has dumped the APC for the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Ibeto who was Deputy Governor for eight years to former Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu decamped from PDP during the 2014/2015 general election for…
-
Ajimobi’s wife, groups seek end to human trafficking— 31st July 2018
Bianca Iboma Determined to curb illicit trafficking of Nigerians across national and international borders, a non-governmental organisation, the Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative (LAEI), in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, has held a sensitisation programme to educate citizens in the state of the inhuman treatment victims of human trafficking encounter. The event, which commemorated with…
-
Entertainment
Wizkid becomes Ciroc ambassador— 31st July 2018
NAN Nigerian music sensation Wizkid has signed a deal with Ciroc, a brand of eau de vie vodka. Wizkid made the announcement on his official twitter account while advising people to drink responsibly. @wizkidayo “New Deal Alert! Officially with Ciroc, let’s get it. “Big bag alert! Drink responsibly”. The ‘Soco’ crooner kept his fans anticipating…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Woman of The Sun: What my father’s death taught me – Richards— 31st July 2018
Richards, in her book “Building a Million Dollar Side Hustle,” details her journey into entrepreneurship and building a big brand. Christine Onwuachumba Julian Richards is the founder of A Million Dollar Enterprise, owners of popular women’s wear, Slim Girl Shape Wear, which has been worn by celebrities Richards has also written a book, titled “Building…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
How corruption fuels joblessness in Nigeria— 31st July 2018
• At NIM lecture, experts give tips on building lasting businesses Simeon Mpamugoh If you were a youth in the mid-1980s and early I990s, you probably would have heard about brands like Kingsway Stores, Bata, a footwear company known for Cortina shoes, Berec Battery, Dunlop Nigeria and Nigeria Textile Mills. However, things took a different…
Education Review
How I emerged 2018 UTME highest scorer with 354, says 17-year-old Ape— 31st July 2018
I am Tiv by tribe, a Christian and from the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Ape. My father works in the state High Court while my mum is a university librarian. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In an exclusive interview with The Education Report, Ape Terhemba Moses, who emerged the highest scorer in the 2018 Unified…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
Africa and China’s 40 years of reform— 31st July 2018
China’s modernization effort consisting in reform and opening up was decidedly and staunchly, “Socialist”, with Chinese characteristics.” Charles Onunaiju “The successful practice of the Chinese people is a proof that there is more than one path leading to modernization. With the right direction and with unremitting efforts, all roads will take us to Rome.” –…
Columnists
-
A mortal war of wills— 31st July 2018
There arose a fatal scheduling conflict that enabled Saraki, a strategic thinker and schemer with a long antennae, to beat the APC apparatchik in the political game of jiggery-pokery. Ray Ekpu Since May 2015, there has been a mortal war of wills between Dr. Bukola Saraki and the All Progressives Congress (APC) machine. By a…
-
Oshiomhole meets his match— 31st July 2018
A party chair should be a respected conciliator, not a hot-headed labour militant who enjoys stoking fires in his own party. Paradoxically, Oshiomhole’s public conduct should not surprise anyone. Levi Obijiofor The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has just recruited a new sergeant-at-arms called Adams Oshiomhole. He was the former governor of Edo State. His…
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
-
The vultures are gathering again— 30th July 2018
The vultures are gathering again and will soon feed fat on our lean flesh. This mass grave called Nigeria is collapsing by the day… Tony Iwuoma When you look up in the sky and you see a flock of vultures, it could only mean that their food is ready, or almost. When you look up…
-
SARS: So, Wike was right…— 29th July 2018
The biggest news in town last week, though the least reported, was the dismissal of four men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos. Ken Ugbechie Forget the soap opera at the National Assembly. Flip the page on the dogfight between two of the shortest politicians in Nigeria, Adams Oshiomhole,…
-
Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria— 29th July 2018
Job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is a strategic measure of the health of any economy Tunji Olaopa The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income….
-
President: Not Igbo need— 29th July 2018
From 2019, if the Igbo nation is to be taken seriously, then they must begin to elect as governors persons with vision, tested character, competence and energy. Ralph Egbu Sometimes I look at the Igbo nation and I can’t help but express some level of pity. This is a highly populated area with very educated,…
-
Women get bored with their marriages too— 29th July 2018
In order to keep the fire of passion burning in women, you need to surprise them once in a while with a little departure from the routine. Bolatito Olaitan One of the reasons men give for cheating is that they are bored with their marriages. They say being married to the same person for a long…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply