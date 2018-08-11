– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - I didn’t sleep with anyone to be movie star – Gloria Young
11th August 2018 - Have a taste of sardine pizza
11th August 2018 - Watford ease to Brighton victory as Fraser, Wilson help Bournemouth beat promoted Cardiff
11th August 2018 - Emulate Akpabio; resign now, Kwara APC tells Saraki
11th August 2018 - Shame the rapist, not the victim
11th August 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur begin season with entertaining win at Newcastle United
11th August 2018 - Why I’m trekking from Lagos to Ibadan – Edward Akinlade, Chairman, Suru Group
11th August 2018 - I’ll never beg as a physically challenged
11th August 2018 - Deception in marriage
11th August 2018 - Paths to Happiness
Home / Entertainment / I didn’t sleep with anyone to be movie star – Gloria Young
I didn’t SLEEP with anyone to be movie star – Gloria Young

I didn’t sleep with anyone to be movie star – Gloria Young

— 11th August 2018

Christian Agadibe

Gifted, beautiful and a toast of many producers, Gloria Young is a force to reckon with in Nollywood. Unlike some of her colleagues who have abandoned their career, Young has been waxing stronger since she started acting 16 years ago.

In this chat, the popular actress shares her experiences and reveals the secrets of her staying power. She equally offers pieces of advice to up and coming female actors on sex-for-role syndrome.

You’ve been around for a long time. Some of those you started with are no longer acting, what is your staying power?

I don’t know. The other day somebody said that I was evergreen and I don’t know what that means. I think it’s because I strongly believe it is a career that has come to stay in my life, and I don’t want to play with it. Every opportunity I get, I try to upgrade myself in different ways. I could go to talk to someone, telling them to teach me how to do this or that. And I’m never too afraid to learn. I’m never too ashamed to ask questions. A lot of my colleagues are, they feel that they know it all.

You started acting before your husband but we don’t usually see him, what’s the problem?

He is still there. There are many different ways (to do things) now; digitalisation has come to stay. There are many digital online radios, movies, and he is working with them. He is working with M-Net, and before then, he was in South Africa. So, he is still the same, active.

Why have you not gone to the pulpit to preach like some of your colleagues?

Mine is totally different because I’m a Catholic and I’m working directly with the women. I started out as the vice president of the laity in my parish. From there, I became the vice-president of the CWO (Catholic Women Organisation), then I became the president of the CWO, and now I am the PRO of the Lagos Archdiocese of the CWO. We don’t make noise in the Catholic Church, and in my own way I am evangelising; that is the idea. There are so many ways you can evangelise, it is not by going to stand on the pulpit and acting holier than thou; you must acknowledge that there are women who can learn from you. Go down to the grassroots, leave all the noise because there are pastors who can do all these, come down to the grassroots and help these women. There are so many ways that you can help and you will be ministering too. Do you remember Deborah in the Bible? Was she a pastor? She was a judge, how was she judging; she would sit down under the tree and people will come out to ask her questions. She was just like our mothers; they will raise their òmús (palm fronds) and people will take note. They did not need to make noise, and they were still contributing their quota.

READ ALSO: No big deal in sex for role – Actress Success Asibor
What do you have to say about sex for role in Nollywood?

I pity them (up and coming actresses) because at the end of the day, it comes down to naira and kobo. If you feel that you can use sex (as ladder), you can only get far but you can’t get really far. If you don’t have the talent, all the sex would be useless.

READ ALSO: Only desperate actresses engage in sex for role – Funmi Awelewa
Are you saying that you cannot use sex to get really far?

You cannot, because the camera does not love your look. If you do not show something to that camera, which makes you look distinct; then you will just be like anybody.

So, one cannot use sex to be a star

You cannot but you can add it (sex) to it. But if you don’t have the talent, you cannot go all the way. Talent is the very first thing, make sure you have that talent, and you are willing to hone your skills or talents. But if you feel that you can climb, then sleep around. If you take time to hone your skills, work on your talents, then you wouldn’t need to do the sex (thing) and you would never do it. I was never asked to sleep with anyone to get to anywhere. And I have been in this industry for 16 years.

READ ALSO: Producers offered me roles for sex – Monica Friday
How do you juggle being an actor, teacher and mother?

I don’t know. I think it is God, because sometimes I don’t feel like I’m doing anything and I’m always busy. I thank God because He has given me the grace I need, even with all the stress I go through.

What is the craziest thing a fan has done to you?

At a bus stop somewhere in Port Harcourt, I made the mistake of making an enquiry from someone, as I was about to get into a taxi. Before I knew what was happening, people had surrounded me. They put me in the taxi, but at the same time, it couldn’t move for almost 30 minutes. They mobbed me, I felt so much in love (with the people), but at the same time, I felt embarrassed about it and I don’t want it to repeat itself again.

What should fans expect from your new movie, Flee?

They should expect a lot of twists and turns. It’s a beautiful story, so they should expect to learn a lot, and expect the unexpected.

What has working alongside Emeka Okoro done to you?

Emeka Okoro is a fellow actor, and I have worked with him so many times. And when he called on me to do this job, my first answer was ‘yes’ basically because in the industry we help ourselves in any way we can. And he was willing to pay; it was not as if he said I should do it for free. And because we have worked together, I knew that he wanted to take his time and do a good job. To some people, Emeka might be too slow but he is a perfectionist in his own way. He took his time and made sure he dotted all his i’s and crossed all his t’s, so I have no fears whatsoever of what I’m going to see. And I know it is going to be a wonderful one at the end of the day.

What character did you play in the movie?

It’s totally different from what I have being playing. I played a quiet and simple mother. I don’t have the opportunity to play many motherly roles, I am only getting them now, and so I’m getting excited about it. I try to be challenged; I don’t like to play the same role over and over again. So, I was happy with the role.

Aside this movie, what other things are you working on?

I’m working on so many other things. There is one right now; it’s a project I’m doing with my friend, who is a medical (doctor). We go to secondary schools to sensitise young girls about sexual education; we are trying to make them understand that you don’t get the HP virus (Human papillomavirus or HPV) only by sex; you can get it just by touch. HPV 16 and HPV 18 are the major viruses.

We are going to train these girls; we are going to create awareness for them, because knowledge is power.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

resign

Emulate Akpabio; resign now, Kwara APC tells Saraki

— 11th August 2018

NAN The Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Dr Bukola Saraki to resign his appointment as the Senate President. The call was made in a statement by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Mr Bashir Bolarinwa, on Saturday in Ilorin. He said Saraki should tow the path of honour…

  • ISIAKA

    Isiaka laments deplorable condition of township roads in Ogun

    — 11th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun state,  Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has lamented the deplorable condition of township roads, particularly at the border towns and blamed the current administration for focussing only roads that “suit their ego and corruptly enrich their pockets.” He accused the…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti govt. decries killing of Segun Oni’s aide, tasks security agencies on killers

    — 11th August 2018

    The Ekiti State Government has condemned the murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to ex-Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, charging police and other security agencies to fish out his killers and bring them to justice. In a statement issued on Saturday, by the Special Assistant…

  • APC

    APC, PDP trade blames over Bunmi Ojo’s murder

    — 11th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The All Progressive Congress (APC) and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, on Saturday, traded blames over the tragic murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to a former Deputy National Chairman APC, and former governor of the state, Segun Oni.  While the Ekiti State Government condemned the…

  • COURT

    Court orders new Obaro of Kabba from parading self as monarch

    — 11th August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A Lokoja High Court has granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Chief Solomon Dele Owoniyi from parading himself as the newly-appointed Obaro of Kabba or taking any steps and/or doing anything relating to the position of the Obaro of Kabba pending the  hearing and determination of the  motion of notice filed…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share