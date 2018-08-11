I didn’t sleep with anyone to be movie star – Gloria Young

Christian Agadibe

Gifted, beautiful and a toast of many producers, Gloria Young is a force to reckon with in Nollywood. Unlike some of her colleagues who have abandoned their career, Young has been waxing stronger since she started acting 16 years ago.

In this chat, the popular actress shares her experiences and reveals the secrets of her staying power. She equally offers pieces of advice to up and coming female actors on sex-for-role syndrome.

You’ve been around for a long time. Some of those you started with are no longer acting, what is your staying power?

I don’t know. The other day somebody said that I was evergreen and I don’t know what that means. I think it’s because I strongly believe it is a career that has come to stay in my life, and I don’t want to play with it. Every opportunity I get, I try to upgrade myself in different ways. I could go to talk to someone, telling them to teach me how to do this or that. And I’m never too afraid to learn. I’m never too ashamed to ask questions. A lot of my colleagues are, they feel that they know it all.

You started acting before your husband but we don’t usually see him, what’s the problem?

He is still there. There are many different ways (to do things) now; digitalisation has come to stay. There are many digital online radios, movies, and he is working with them. He is working with M-Net, and before then, he was in South Africa. So, he is still the same, active.

Why have you not gone to the pulpit to preach like some of your colleagues?

Mine is totally different because I’m a Catholic and I’m working directly with the women. I started out as the vice president of the laity in my parish. From there, I became the vice-president of the CWO (Catholic Women Organisation), then I became the president of the CWO, and now I am the PRO of the Lagos Archdiocese of the CWO. We don’t make noise in the Catholic Church, and in my own way I am evangelising; that is the idea. There are so many ways you can evangelise, it is not by going to stand on the pulpit and acting holier than thou; you must acknowledge that there are women who can learn from you. Go down to the grassroots, leave all the noise because there are pastors who can do all these, come down to the grassroots and help these women. There are so many ways that you can help and you will be ministering too. Do you remember Deborah in the Bible? Was she a pastor? She was a judge, how was she judging; she would sit down under the tree and people will come out to ask her questions. She was just like our mothers; they will raise their òmús (palm fronds) and people will take note. They did not need to make noise, and they were still contributing their quota.

What do you have to say about sex for role in Nollywood?

I pity them (up and coming actresses) because at the end of the day, it comes down to naira and kobo. If you feel that you can use sex (as ladder), you can only get far but you can’t get really far. If you don’t have the talent, all the sex would be useless.