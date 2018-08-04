Only desperate actresses engage in sex for role – Funmi Awelewa— 4th August 2018
“If you won’t be famous, there’s nothing you can do about it. Directors and producers only take advantage of desperate actresses.”
Damilola Fatunmise
With a rare acting talent, Funmi Awelewa continues to dazzle her numerous fans in the Yoruba sector of the movie industry.
Fondly called Morili, the beautiful role interpreter is also a producer with more than six movies to her credit. In this interview, she opens up on what she’s been up to lately, her relationship and many more. Enjoy it.
What does the ‘Morili’ brand stand for in the Yoruba movie sector?
It stands for my brand as an indigenous actor, a comedienne to be precise. And I want to use the brand to put an end to child abuse.
What or who is your greatest inspiration?
My greatest inspiration is Funke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa.
You look so amazing, what’s your beauty routine?
I eat vegetables and drink lots of water.
How were you able to cope with locating little Taju and the saga behind his going back to school?
I don’t regret helping the little boy because he has a better tomorrow. Thank God I achieved it. He is now doing fine and enjoying his new life.
What do you stand to gain now that your state government has taken charge of the little boy?
There’s no personal benefit for me. I never thought of such while helping the little boy. But as for Taju, there’s much benefit for him.
Are the parents of Taju grateful for what you did?
Yes, they are grateful.
Your latest movie, Gbakoje is very hilarious, how did you come about the story line?
I came up with the story one night after I had a discussion with my childhood friend, about our childhood game, Kelegbe. Then, I built a story around the concept.
Is Funmi Awelewa in any relationship?
Yes, I am in a relationship.
Do you think the relationship will end up in marriage?
Only God knows the best.
Are you actually ready for marriage?
Yes, I’m ready.
Do you believe in sex for role?
No, only desperate actresses fall for it. Only God can make one famous. If you like have sex with 20 or more producers; if you’ll be famous, you’ll be. If you won’t be famous, there’s nothing you can do about it. Directors and producers only take advantage of desperate actresses.
How do you handle your male fans?
I handle them the way it supposed to be, I treat people equally.
Have you ever been sexually harassed?
No.
Which part of your body is your best asset?
Every part of my body is an asset.
How naughty can you be with your partner?
It’s personal.
What project are you working on at the moment?
It’s a multi-million-naira project that will come up before the end of the year.
Are you considering relocating to Lagos from Ibadan like some of your colleagues?
For now, I’m not thinking about that.
Where do you see yourself in the next three years?
I see myself in a bigger place; with God everything is possible.
