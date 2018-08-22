Dickson extols late mum’s virtues

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, described his late mother, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson as his rock, elder sister, friend, biggest supporter, and an integral part of his life journey whose lifestyle impacted positively on him and on many who met her.

Dickson made the remark when members of the National Assembly representing the state, paid him a condolence visit in Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, quoted Dickson as saying his mother’s love, devotion and warmth towards him and his siblings could never be quantified.

Dickson, who expressed sadness over the death of his mother, popularly known as Mama Gogo, said the vacuum created by her death would be difficult to fill, as she always prayed for him and for his administration to succeed.

Recalling Mrs. Dickson’s last moments, the governor expressed the conviction that his mother was already in heaven in the bosom of the Lord where she deserved to be.

He said: “My mum was my rock. She was not just my mother, she was my elder sister; she had me very early; she was my friend and my biggest supporter in anything I wanted to do.

“And she was always praying and encouraging me. Today, for the first time since her death, as we finished the morning devotion, I didn’t have my mother to hug me because every morning after devotion, she would hug me.

“After every morning devotion, she would bless me and pronounce strength and God’s guidance and she did that till the very end. Even on her hospital bed, she was praying and blessing all her children so this is one vacuum that will be very difficult to fill.”

Speaking earlier on behalf of the National Assembly caucus, Senator Foster Ogola, representing, Bayelsa West Senatorial District, described death as inevitable and added that they share in his pain and prayed God to grant Mrs. Dickson eternal repose of her soul and the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, Dr. David Dabaye Bob-Manuel and other leaders had earlier paid a condolence visit to the governor.