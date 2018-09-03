– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers
3rd September 2018 - Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills
3rd September 2018 - Niger spends N4b on health care services, says Commissioner
3rd September 2018 - FG seals 321 Pharmaceutical outlets in Bayelsa
3rd September 2018 - Kano gov signs Executive Order on Open Govt. Partnership
3rd September 2018 - JUST IN: Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 persons in Plateau
3rd September 2018 - JUSUN lauds Buhari for consent to Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill
3rd September 2018 - Ondo govt. distributes 450, 000 cocoa, cashew seedlings to farmers
3rd September 2018 - Police arraign doctor for endangering patient’s life
3rd September 2018 - Group ask court to stop Saraki, Ekweremadu’s impeachment
Home / National / FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers
LENDING RATE

FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers

— 3rd September 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government said it is considering discussing with banks, especially the Nigeria Incenstive-based Risk-Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), to help reduce the lending rate loans to farmers, preferably 5 per cent.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, disclosed this recently, in Abuja, at an interactive session with journalists.

This is even as the government praised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the committee of bankers for slashing the interest rate from 25% to 9% to enable farmers have access to loans.

Ogbeh, however, called on farmers to repay their loans as soon as possible.

“We also urge all borrowers to strive to repay loans and we, in

the Federal Ministry of Agriculture will join hands to ensure that farmers repay loans granted them as there will be no more excuses big under these new conditions, our youths and women and small holders can now access credit to fulfill.”

He insisted that “borrowers are to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of the loans and utilise funds for the purpose for which it was granted.

“Borrowers will be mandated to make the project and records available for inspection and verification by the CBN.”

On the employment of rangers, Ogbeh said the initiatial 5,000 employment target may not be realisable due to paucity of funds but  government would employ at least 2,500 cattle rangers.

READ ALSO: Niger spends N4b on health care services, says Commissioner

“We may not be able to employ 5, 000. We may probably deploy about 2, 5000 this year.

“The recruitment will begin when budget releases begin to happen and the army will have to train them.

“Because we need them to stop rustlers stealing herdsmen cattle and attacking major investors in agriculture,” he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LENDING RATE

FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers

— 3rd September 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government said it is considering discussing with banks, especially the Nigeria Incenstive-based Risk-Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), to help reduce the lending rate loans to farmers, preferably 5 per cent. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, disclosed this recently, in Abuja, at an interactive session with journalists….

  • HEALTH CARE

    Niger spends N4b on health care services, says Commissioner

    — 3rd September 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Niger State Government said it has spent well over N4 billion in the provision of health care services to the people of the state in the last three years. In addition this, no fewer than 1,000 health workers were recruited to address the manpower shortage at the health sector in the…

  • PHARMACEUTICAL

    FG seals 321 Pharmaceutical outlets in Bayelsa

    — 3rd September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), an agency in the Federal Ministry of Health, has sealed 321 Pharmaceutical outlets in Bayelsa State over alleged cases of quackery, non-compliance with regulatory laws and lack of registered personnel to handle medicines in their premises. Of the 427 outlets inspected, 321 were found to be…

  • KANO GOVT

    Kano gov signs Executive Order on Open Govt. Partnership

    — 3rd September 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has signed an Executive Order of Open Government Partnership (OGP) as part of efforts to strengthen citizens’ participation in governance and access them to public information. The Order Document reveals that, “Kano State has joined the Open Government Partnership to deepen Institutional Reforms, fight corruption,…

  • GUNMEN

    JUST IN: Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 persons in Plateau

    — 3rd September 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 11 persons were killed, on Sunday night, by unknown gunmen in Lopandet Dwei, Du community in Rayfield, Jos South Local Government Area, of Plateau State. The Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen who were said to have come in a Hilux Van, shot randomly on people and killed 11…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share