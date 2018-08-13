Delta North: Nwaoboshi, Nwoko’s two-horse race

A bird’s-eye view of the attributes of Nwoko and Nwaoboshi points to massive strengths and arsenal as well as weaknesses…

Ismail Omipidan

Barring any last minute change of date, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, is expected to hold its primary election for the three senatorial districts on September 18.

But for some reasons, Delta South and Delta North Senatorial Districts present unique picture ahead of the 2019 senatorial election. For Delta South for instance, the incumbent Senator, James Manager, who is seeking a record fifth term will be slugging it out with the immediate past governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan. There are also other heavyweights in the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the area who are likely to show interest in the race.

For Delta North however, it can be said with some degree of certainty that it is a one party district, being a formidable stronghold of the PDP, the ruling party in the state. Incidentally, the district is also the home ground of the incumbent governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, a man widely adored and adjudged by his people to be performing creditably.

Daily Sun gathered that the race in the district will be a straight fight between two political titans in Anioma land who are angling for the PDP’s ticket. They are: Ned Nwoko a prince of Idumuje-Ugboko kingdom in Aniocha Council and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi from Ibusa in Oshimili Council.

Interestingly, pundits also hold the view that whoever secures the party’s ticket would sing victory songs in next year’s senatorial election in the district, because the opposition is virtually absent in the district.

It is for those reasons; analysts see the looming contest as one that promises to be keen and fierce. And

a bird’s-eye view of the attributes of Nwoko and Nwaoboshi points to massive strengths and arsenal as well as weaknesses.

Ned Nwoko

He was a former member of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003. Refined, sophisticated and gallant, he is a very successful and respected lawyer of world acclaim. The Paris Club refunds which the Federal Government, states and local governments are reaping today, Daily Sun gathered, are products of Nwoko’s intelligent and tenacious efforts as an international lawyer and arbitrator.

The debonair statesman, naturalist and culture enthusiast with populist hue is used to playing on the big stage be it at state, national or even global level. Owing to all these, it is expected that he would use his vast connections and goodwill to attract investments and general development to Delta North.

Peter Nwaoboshi

Nwaoboshi on the other hand is also no pushover in politics particularly that of Delta State and the PDP. Under the current democratic dispensation, he started as the Delta State Secretary of PDP in 1999. He was later appointed Commissioner during the administration of the former governor, James Ibori. From the State Executive Council, he moved on in 2007 to become the longest serving state chairman of the state.