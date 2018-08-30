Delta Govt to mitigate corps members inconveniences in camp

NAN

The Delta Government says it will mitigate the inconveniences faced by corps members in camp during their orientation period.

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa said this at the swearing in ceremony of 2018 Batch ‘B’ stream 11 orientation course for corps members deployed to Delta.

Okowa, represented by Mr Jude Someone, the state Commissioner for Higher Education, said the state government would ensure that the scheme succeeded in Delta.

He said that the state government was determined to strengthen and deepen relationship with the scheme to drive rural transformation and achieve prosperity for all.

He said that government must steadfastly engaged youths and ensure the creation of enabling environment for them to exercise their talents.

He said that government would continue to be magnanimous even in the face of economic recession.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Benjamin Omotade, said that 2,123 corps members were registered as at the close of registration on Wednesday night.

Omotade said Bayelsa had 464 corps members, Edo 476 and Delta 1,183, adding that the number in Delta consisted 1,197 males and 926 females.

He advised corps members to make positive use of the camp period which could launch them into path of responsible leadership.

Omotade said that the scheme was designed to groom youths to take up leadership roles and positions in order to build strong, peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.