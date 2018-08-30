NAN

The Kano State Fire Service on Thursday morning rescued 52-year-old man, Malam Mohammed Zakiru, from a collapsed duplex at Kofar Na’isa Quarters in Kano.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, the service Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano that Zakiru was trapped in a collapsed building in the early hours of the day.

“We received a distress call today (Thursday) from Musa Muhammed, who lives in the neighbourhood, at about 6:45a.m that a building had collapsed.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 7:20a.m,’’ he said.

According to him, Zakiru, who sustained serious injuries, was rescued and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Teaching Hospital.

He advised the general public, who live in old houses with cracks, to either vacate the house or renovate it, particularly during the rainy season to forestall collapse.