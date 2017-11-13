Delta 2019: My support for Okowa has not changed –Ibori

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

FORMER governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has reaffirmed his support for the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Ibori said media reports of a frosty relationship between him and Okowa were wild and spurious, and asked the public to disregard them. The former governor, who earlier in the year returned to the country from the United Kingdom where he served jail term for money laundering, is regarded as the political godfather in the oil-rich state.

He had publicly endorsed Okowa for another term on the grounds that the incumbent governor deserved it, not only for his performance, but, to enable Delta North senatorial district, where Okowa comes from, to occupy the office for eight years, just as the South and Central districts.

Ibori, who spoke through his Media Assistant, Tony Eluemunor, yesterday, insisted that such reports were fabricated lies targeted to create political ill-will between him and Okowa.

“My stand on governor Okowa’s re-election in 2019 was made publicly and it has not changed. The things some people manufacture but attribute to me only show the level of their desperation and deserve no direct replies,” said Ibori.

Ibori who hails from Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area in Delta central, was governor from 1999 to 2007 during which the incumbent governor served as commissioner in different ministries.