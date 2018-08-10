– The Sun News
DELTA

Delta 2019: Arewa community adopts Okowa

— 10th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Arewa community in Delta State, on Thursday, adopted Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as its sole governorship candidate for the 2019 election.

At a rally in Asaba, members of the community said the impact of the Okowa administration in the past three years has been felt positively in every nook and cranny of the state, noting that Arewa community has never had it so good before now.

A leader in the community, Auwalu Tukur, described Okowa as a detribalised Nigerian in his policies and programmes, which according to him, has resulted in all round development of the state.

Tukur, who is the chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, said the empowerment and job creation programmes of the administration are unique and non-discriminatory, as lots of Arewa youths have benefitted from them.

“We are eternally grateful to the governor for appointing some of us into his cabinet as special assistants, board chairmen and members, youth and women committees, and also as liaison officers. We call on other state governors to emulate Okowa,” he said.

Woman leader in the community, Mrs. Mariam Abdulraman reiterated that Arewa community has benefitted a lot in terms of appointments and distribution of infrastructure.

 

 

