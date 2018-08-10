– The Sun News
APC

Edo: APC lawmakers deny defection rumour

— 10th August 2018

Tony Osauzo, Benin

All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in the Edo State House of Assembly have aligned themselves with the governance style of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Reacting to reports that eight of them planned to defect to other parties, the APC lawmakers said they were not aggrieved with Obaseki and that they are part of what is happening in his administration.

One of the lawmakers, Emmanuel Agbaje, while speaking on behalf of the 20 APC lawmakers in the House, said none of them wants to defect.

He also denied they were angry over funding of constituency projects, saying they could not be fighting for constituency project when they were supposed to be over sighting what the executive is doing.

READ ALSO: Top seeds enter ring at ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open

Agbaje said those aggrieved do not want to adapt to change and therefore, described the defection threat as the handiwork of members of the People’s Democratic Party, who he said are thinking of harvesting people from other political parties.

“This is to over heat the system. The 20 APC lawmakers in the Assembly are disciplined and loyal party members. We are an integral part of the party and the government of Obaseki. Nobody is nursing such feelings.

“We are part of what is happening in Obaseki’s government. Democracy is built on the principle of separation of powers. It is a breach of procedure to have legislature doing constituency projects,” he said.

 

 

APC

Edo: APC lawmakers deny defection rumour

— 10th August 2018

