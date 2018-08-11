Dele Momodu’s lion tribe of journalists

“Just occasionally, you read something that stops you in your tracks. It startles, it provokes. This is one such book,” Dr. Abiola wrote. By the time I started reading the 120-page book, I found myself hooked. I was looking for lions in the book. Coincidentally, I received an amazing video of a tribe of lions lying on the highway and stopping traffic. (You can find the “Spectacular New Lion Road Block” video on YouTube.) Confronted with lions on his political path, the author of FIGHTING LIONS Ohimai Amaize asked a barrage of questions: “Why did I choose to support a candidate who many thought did not stand a chance of winning? How did we manage to run the whole race from declaration, through the party primaries to Election Day, despite the odds? What was our experience with money politics? Did Candidate Momodu appear on the scene ahead of his time? Were there any chances of ever winning that election? Was our campaign team just a bunch of overly ambitious guys or a team of believers inspired by the audacity of hope?” READ ALSO: Responsible journalism necessary for good governance – Buhari

Like T.S. Eliot’s “Journey of the Magi,” you sometimes question your own sanity while embarking on such odyssey. You are filled with regrets, disappointments and a feeling of betrayal. An amazed Amaize writes about how Dele Momudu’s journalism constituency instead of being his No.1 champion acted saw it all as an attention-seeking farce. “We had started off with the conviction that the media would support one of their own,” the author wrote. “We could not be more wrong. The politics of the newsroom had some surprises in store for us, for the media practically wrote off one of their own. To them he stood no chance, and they gave him none. Many of his colleagues were dismissive of his aspiration and were not ready to listen to him. Those that bothered to listen, refused to take him seriously as a contender. “Indeed the media constituted the biggest bloc of anti-Momodu cynics, and their unwillingness to give his message of a new Nigeria a chance, played a big role in the outcome of the 2011 presidential election. In our post-campaign analysis, we concluded that after the issue of campaign financing, the next major setback our campaign suffered came through the cynicism of the Nigerian media. I learnt from my days as a campus journalist about the agenda-setting role of the media. The media had the power and influence to set a change agenda for the country; and in this case, it appeared the agenda was different. In enlightened societies, the media educates and guides citizens towards making informed choices. In the case of this presidential race, the idea of an underdog like Momodu who had no godfathers but God-the-Father, did not resonate with the Nigerian media. It soon became clear that the only crime Momodu committed was his inability to mobilise a humongous campaign war-chest as is usually the case with candidates who have had unbridled access to the nation’s commonwealth. But ours was a campaign that believed it was possible to make a difference by thinking differently.” READ ALSO: IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman

He recalls how they tried to replicate the Obama strategy but it didn’t work in Nigeria. Take the mass-fundraising strategy that Obama successfully innovated in America: “In America, Obama raised over $750 million from a pool of American citizens. We started on this premise that if it was possible in America, it could also be done in Nigeria. But as we came to realize, this was not America. The popular perception of the average Nigerian was still anchored on the belief that it takes a billionaire to run for President. If you were running for President, you must have some billions stashed away somewhere.