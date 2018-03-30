IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman

Spokesman of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 (IPIWoCo 2018) and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, has declared Nigerian media’s readiness to host the world.

IPI’s world congress holds in Abuja from June 21-23, with the theme Why good journalism matters.

Speaking on the congress, Osagie said arrangements have been perfected to host journalists from across the world and showcase Nigeria’s robust journalism.

“The IPIWoCo 2018 will affirm the indispensable role of quality media in building strong societies, showcasing investigative stories and projects that bring positive change to individuals and communities in Africa and around the world.

“The congress comes at a time Africa is experiencing rapidly growing economies, turbulent political transitions and an increasingly tech-savvy population, with the media also experiencing major changes and increasingly more dynamic environment.

“IPIWoCo 2018 promises to be a great experience as it is the fourth time the conference will hold outside Europe or America.

“South Africa hosted the conference twice in 1994 and 2014, while Kenya followed suit, thereafter. Nigeria now has the unique opportunity to host the world body of professionals.”

Osagie said the congress is a rare opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its best.

“It is also an opportunity to re-brand the country, by proving to the world that Nigeria is not as bad as it is painted. It is one of the biggest tools to draw attention to not just the potentials and greatness of Africa’s most populous nation, but to also demonstrate that Nigeria remains the leader in Africa,” he said.

The spokesman said Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who is also chairman and publisher of Thisday newspapers, and members of the committee, have been going round the country to sensitise governments and corporate partners on the need to key into the global event.

Confirmed speakers expected at the IPIWoCo 2018 include: Editor-in-Chief, Público, Spain, Virginia Pérez Alonso; famous undercover reporter, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Tiger Eye Foundation, Ghana; Editor-in-Chief, The Mast, Zambia, John Daniszewski, Vice President, Standards, Editor at Large, The Associated Press, USA; President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode and International Editor, The New York Times, USA, Michael Slackman.

Others are Roukaya Kasenally, CEO, African Media Initiative (AMI); Rafael Marques de Morais, Founder and Director, Maka Angola, Angola; Tom Mshindi, Editor-in-Chief, Nation Media Group PLC, Kenya; Trevor Ncube, Chairman, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), Zimbabwe; Publisher, Premium Times,Nigeria, Dapo Olorunyomi and Acting Director General, Al-Jazeera Media Network, Qatar Mostefa Souag.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to deliver the opening address and there will be an IPI Africa Media Forum, which whill feature invaluable insight from top media professionals, experts and thinkers from Nigeria and the rest of Africa, on the future of a rapidly changing continent.

The IPI world congress is hosted by a large group of influential Nigerian publishers and editors from leading media houses.

IPI is an association of media professionals representing leading digital, print and broadcast news outlets in more than 120 countries.

IPI, with headquarters in Vienna, Austria, was established in October 1950, in the aftermath of the Second World War, with an initial 34 leading editors from 16 countries, who met at Columbia University in New York City.

They united in the conviction that a free media would contribute to a better and more peaceful world.

They also agreed to form a global organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting press freedom and improving the practices of journalism.

Thus, IPI was born.