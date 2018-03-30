The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman
30th March 2018 - Imo: Okorocha dares Bishop Obinna
29th March 2018 - ‘We will talk about it’ – defiant Osinbajo on corruption in Jonathan admin
29th March 2018 - Thank God Dapchi Girls are back, President Buhari says, saluting Nigerians at Easter
29th March 2018 - Benue police confiscate firearms as part of nationwide gun ban
29th March 2018 - Group petitions Enugu Police over death of 3-month-old baby in detention
29th March 2018 - Arms mop-up: Enugu police recovers 148 arms, 155 munitions
29th March 2018 - Russia to expel 150 western diplomats in retaliation to US, U.K expulsions
29th March 2018 - Wike inaugurates P’ Harcourt Water Corporation, NAFEST c’ttee
29th March 2018 - Katsina Emir to probe abduction, extortion claims against Ward Head
Home / Cover / National / IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman

IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman

— 30th March 2018

Spokesman of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 (IPIWoCo 2018) and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, has declared Nigerian media’s readiness to host the world.

IPI’s world congress holds in Abuja from June 21-23, with the theme Why good journalism matters.

Speaking on the congress, Osagie said arrangements have been perfected to host journalists from across the world and showcase Nigeria’s robust journalism.

“The IPIWoCo 2018 will affirm the indispensable role of quality media in building strong societies, showcasing investigative stories and projects that bring positive change to individuals and communities in Africa and around the world.

“The congress comes at a time Africa is experiencing rapidly growing economies, turbulent political transitions and an increasingly tech-savvy population, with the media also experiencing major changes and increasingly more dynamic environment.

“IPIWoCo 2018 promises to be a great experience as it is the fourth time the conference will hold outside Europe or America.

“South Africa hosted the conference twice in 1994 and 2014, while Kenya followed suit, thereafter. Nigeria now has the unique opportunity to host the world body of professionals.”

Osagie said the congress is a rare opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its best.

“It is also an opportunity to re-brand the country, by proving to the world that Nigeria is not as bad as it is painted. It is one of the biggest tools to draw attention to not just the potentials and greatness of Africa’s most populous nation, but to also demonstrate that Nigeria remains the leader in Africa,” he said.

The spokesman said Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who is also chairman and publisher of Thisday newspapers, and members of the committee, have been going round the country to sensitise governments and corporate partners on the need to key into the global event.

Confirmed speakers expected at the IPIWoCo 2018 include: Editor-in-Chief, Público, Spain, Virginia Pérez Alonso; famous undercover reporter, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Tiger Eye Foundation, Ghana; Editor-in-Chief, The Mast, Zambia, John Daniszewski, Vice President, Standards, Editor at Large, The Associated Press, USA; President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Funke Egbemode and International Editor, The New York Times, USA, Michael Slackman.

Others are Roukaya Kasenally, CEO, African Media Initiative (AMI); Rafael Marques de Morais, Founder and Director, Maka Angola, Angola; Tom Mshindi, Editor-in-Chief, Nation Media Group PLC, Kenya; Trevor Ncube, Chairman, Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), Zimbabwe; Publisher, Premium Times,Nigeria, Dapo Olorunyomi and Acting Director General, Al-Jazeera Media Network, Qatar Mostefa Souag.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to deliver the opening address and there will be an IPI Africa Media Forum, which whill feature invaluable insight from top media professionals, experts and thinkers from Nigeria and the rest of Africa, on the future of a rapidly changing continent.

The IPI world congress is hosted by a large group of influential Nigerian publishers and editors from leading media houses. 

IPI is an association of media professionals representing leading digital, print and broadcast news outlets in more than 120 countries.

IPI, with headquarters in Vienna, Austria, was established in October 1950, in the aftermath of the Second World War, with an initial 34 leading editors from 16 countries, who met at Columbia University in New York City.

They united in the conviction that a free media would contribute to a better and more peaceful world.

They also agreed to form a global organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting press freedom and improving the practices of journalism.

Thus, IPI was born.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman

— 30th March 2018

Spokesman of the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress 2018 (IPIWoCo 2018) and Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, has declared Nigerian media’s readiness to host the world. IPI’s world congress holds in Abuja from June 21-23, with the theme Why good journalism matters. Speaking on the congress, Osagie said arrangements…

  • Imo: Okorocha dares Bishop Obinna

    — 30th March 2018

    •Tells Catholic priest: You can’t install APGA gov in 2019 George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha,  has said Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Anthony J.V Obinna, cannot  install a governor of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2019 in the state, since he was unable to do that in 2015. Okorocha alleged…

  • OSINBAJO speaks at Tinubu 66th birthday Colloquium

    ‘We will talk about it’ – defiant Osinbajo on corruption in Jonathan admin

    — 29th March 2018

    Ismail Omipidan, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Chinelo Obogun – Lagos Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo has said that in spite of the objections of opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Buhari administration will continue to talk openly about the scale of corruption perpetrated under the Goodluck Jonathan administration. He stated this on Thursday at…

  • Buhari gives EASTER message

    Thank God Dapchi Girls are back, President Buhari says, saluting Nigerians at Easter

    — 29th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja As Easter approaches, President Muhammadu Buhari has once again given thanks to God for the safe return of the Dapchi schoolgirls after 30 agonizing days in the hands of their abductors Boko Haram He has also expressed optimism that those still in captivity, including the Chibok Girls, will be safely released unconditionally…

  • Benue Police FIREARMS

    Benue police confiscate firearms as part of nationwide gun ban

    — 29th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has confiscated 46 firearms ranging from AK47s, locally made pistols, and other weapons including machetes and daggers in different parts of Benue State. Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, who disclosed this while showcasing the recovered arms and ammunitions to newsmen on Thursday, said the confiscation was in line with the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share