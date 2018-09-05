– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George
5th September 2018 - Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 
5th September 2018 - How to check phone battery explosion
5th September 2018 - Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja
5th September 2018 - No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists
5th September 2018 - Don’t drag Nigeria into another civil unrest, Bishop Nwokolo tells politicians
5th September 2018 - Ibadan Obas to Ladoja: You’re behind crisis rocking Olubadan chieftaincy system
5th September 2018 - 4.5trn cigarette butts thrown away yearly – UN studies
5th September 2018 - Pastors’ misconception of Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19: 4 – 6 (2)
5th September 2018 - Etsu Nupe to speak at Commonwealth Africa Forum in New York, Canada
Home / National / Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George
BODE GEORGE

Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George

— 5th September 2018

A political organisation, Lagos Solidarity Movement (LSM), has backed the defection of the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Tony Okafor, and secretary, Tunde Jaiyesimi, noted that it was unsurprising that Salvador left the PDP amid Chief Bode George’s alleged arm-twisting politics.

The LSM noted that the  history of  Lagos PDP is replete with similar stories which made the likes of Chief Olorunfunmi Basorun, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Dr Yomi Finnih, Mr. Demola Seriki, Mr. Wale Mogaji and many others jump ship.

“As a group that has closely followed activities of the Lagos PDP, we make bold to say the once formidable party is, today, a sinking ship, due to the over-bearing attitude, lack of respect for team work, the PDP Constitution and autocratic tendencies of Bode George.

READ ALSO: Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes

“Therefore, Salvador is not saying anything new because George has always seen the party as his personal fiefdom and boasts of  having the likes of Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal and senior officials of the police hierarchy as his ‘boys’.

“We have it on good authority that this was what drove Dr Wale Ahmed and Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi out the PDP, as Ahmed almost landed in jail, while Gbadamosi was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) over a false allegation.

“The simple question to ask was, why won’t Salvador, who had been PDP’s major financier  leave this “slave camp” with the recent attempt to send him to jail over a trumped up charge of murder, while trying to build the party.

“For those who can read between the lines, we charge them to read George’s address  at his recent press conference, to know his mind on Salvador who was tried by a court, discharged and acquitted, after considering evidence from the security agencies and Director of  Public Prosecution (DPP), which shows his lack of respect for the judiciary and rule of law” the group said.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BODE GEORGE

Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George

— 5th September 2018

A political organisation, Lagos Solidarity Movement (LSM), has backed the defection of the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The group, in a statement by its chairman, Tony Okafor, and secretary, Tunde Jaiyesimi, noted that it was unsurprising that Salvador left…

  • potholes

    Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 

    — 5th September 2018

    Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has commenced comprehensive repairs of emerging potholes on urban and intercity roads in the state. The areas undergoing maintenance in Enugu metropolis, at the moment, include Ogui Junction,Otigba Junction, Savage Crescent, G.R.A and Damija, Trans Ekulu, among other locations.   The project is in keeping with its administration mandate to provide…

  • PHONE BATTERY

    How to check phone battery explosion

    — 5th September 2018

    Let your phone cool – whether you’re charging, gaming or something else, let your phone cool down if it gets hot. Chinenye Anuforo With recent technology such as fast charging and the latest processors, there is more heat in today’s phones than before. There are several reasons why a phone battery might overheat. Sometimes, it…

  • nigeria police force

    Police apologise to Clark over raid of residence in Abuja

    — 5th September 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Police Force has apologized to Chief Edwin Clark over the unauthorised raid of his residence in Abuja by four policemen. The Force spokesman, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that four police men on Tuesday, illegally raided the…

  • sit-at-home

    No going back on sit-at-home, IPOB insists

    — 5th September 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday said no amount of joint security meetings or intimidation would make it jettison the proposed sit-at-home planned for  Friday next week. Reacting to a press statement by the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, Garba Umar , IPOB said such joint security meeting was not needed in  Igboland,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share