Defection: Group backs Salvador, faults George

A political organisation, Lagos Solidarity Movement (LSM), has backed the defection of the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Tony Okafor, and secretary, Tunde Jaiyesimi, noted that it was unsurprising that Salvador left the PDP amid Chief Bode George’s alleged arm-twisting politics.

The LSM noted that the history of Lagos PDP is replete with similar stories which made the likes of Chief Olorunfunmi Basorun, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Dr Yomi Finnih, Mr. Demola Seriki, Mr. Wale Mogaji and many others jump ship.

“As a group that has closely followed activities of the Lagos PDP, we make bold to say the once formidable party is, today, a sinking ship, due to the over-bearing attitude, lack of respect for team work, the PDP Constitution and autocratic tendencies of Bode George.

“Therefore, Salvador is not saying anything new because George has always seen the party as his personal fiefdom and boasts of having the likes of Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal and senior officials of the police hierarchy as his ‘boys’.

“We have it on good authority that this was what drove Dr Wale Ahmed and Mr Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi out the PDP, as Ahmed almost landed in jail, while Gbadamosi was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) over a false allegation.

“The simple question to ask was, why won’t Salvador, who had been PDP’s major financier leave this “slave camp” with the recent attempt to send him to jail over a trumped up charge of murder, while trying to build the party.

“For those who can read between the lines, we charge them to read George’s address at his recent press conference, to know his mind on Salvador who was tried by a court, discharged and acquitted, after considering evidence from the security agencies and Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), which shows his lack of respect for the judiciary and rule of law” the group said.