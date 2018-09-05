– The Sun News
Enugu: Ugwuanyi begins repair of potholes 

— 5th September 2018

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  has commenced comprehensive repairs of emerging potholes on urban and intercity roads in the state.

The areas undergoing maintenance in Enugu metropolis, at the moment, include Ogui Junction,Otigba Junction, Savage Crescent, G.R.A and Damija, Trans Ekulu, among other locations.  

The project is in keeping with its administration mandate to provide and maintain existing infrastructure.

A statement by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Greg Nnaji, explained that  the maintenance work might cause disruption of free flow of traffic as well as restrictions on some affected routes, appealing to motorists and road users for caution and understanding during the period of the exercise. 

Nnaji added that Ugwuanyi, in the interim, had directed the Ministry of Transport and traffic control officers to ensure effective management of traffic in the affected areas for ease of transportation.

He  therefore, assured the people of the state and road users that the maintenance work will be completed in record time to allow free flow of traffic.

The state government, a few weeks ago, approved the immediate and comprehensive repairs of emerging potholes on urban carriageways in Enugu and Nsukka, including intercity roads “to ensure adequate maintenance and sustainability of our roads for safe passage at all times.”

It also appealed to the general public, the good people of Enugu State, road users including those passing through the state, to exercise caution during the maintenance exercise.

  

