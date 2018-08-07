– The Sun News
2 men docked for alleged theft of valuables worth N200k

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Two men, Dara Godwin and Sunday Olatunji were, on Tuesday, arraigned in an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, for alleged theft of valuables worth N200,000.

Godwin, 37, and Olatunji, 25, of no fixed addresses, had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, felony and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, had told the court that the defendants, and one other still at large, on June 27 around 6:30 p.m. at a building on Okitipupa-Irele Road conspired to commit felony.

READ ALSO: My wife’s a burglar, divorce-seeking husband tells court

He said that the defendants stole an LG plasma TV, two generators, three matrasses and some clothing materials, all valued at N200,000, property of one Tade Oyebola.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 415, 516 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N200,000 each with a surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until August 27 for further hearing.

