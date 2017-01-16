Dead, retired staff still receives salaries at Nasarawa health facility -Official

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Names of dead and retired workers at the Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NSPHCDA) are still on the payroll of the agency.

Executive Chairman of the Agency, Dr. Mohammed Usman-Adis, revealed this at the four-day workshop organised by the Agency for the state’s Local Government health directors and other stakeholders in the state.

He vows to fish such names on the payroll of the agency to ensure transparency and accountability of the sector.

He said that despite retirement and death of some workers of the agency across the state, the monthly salary of the agency remain static, describing the situation as unacceptable.

“The aimed of the workshop was to equip you with knowledge on how to tackle emerging challenges in the health sector especially in the area of immunisation, nutrition, family planning, ante-natal services among others.

“The workshop was also to develop a blue print aimed at boosting health care service delivery at the grassroots in line with global best practices.

“That is why, we have the new framework tagged “Nasarawa state Local Government Health Development Plan 2017” which spelled out clearly line of activities from January. to December,2017 for the benefit of our people and other Nigerians.

“Nasarawa State Local Government Health Development Plan 2017” will be strictly implemented by the various health department of the 13 local government and 18 development areas of the state,” he said.

“The health challenges of the people of the state can be tackled if health practitioners adhere strictly to the ethics of their profession, dedicated to their duties, punctual to work and always be in uniform as well as when they avoid sharp practices,” he said.