Day Olivia, Nicole fed Jikoko community

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The voyage of embarking on a food drive by Olivia and Nicole Orji Uzor Kalu under the auspices of their non-governmental organization, Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative, began on a sunny Wednesday, a day that betrayed any clue of the rainy season.

The Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative, also known as Lincare Project, is a non-profit organization, which has as its primary focus, catering for the indigent children such as the abandoned, orphaned, sick and vulnerable children in need of care where it is visibly scarce.

The mission of Lincare Project is to change the way a generation of children thinks about food and nutrition and to build a sustainable stronger care system for each child. Accompanied by their mother, Mrs. Ifunanya Kalu and the Lincare team, the journey started at the Orji Uzor Kalu House, adjacent Banex Junction Flyover, beside the ever-busy Wuse-Jahi-Gwarimpa Expressway, Mabuchi, Abuja.

After about 30 minutes drive, the journey terminated at the Jikoko, Mpape, in the Bwari Area Council. The first point of call was the City of Orphanage Home and Poor Widows Foundation. The distribution of food eventually held at the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School, Jikoko, Mpape. Though they had in mind feeding 500 children, the plan changed to feeding an entire community. In hundreds young men and women, including the elderly, trooped out and partook in the free meals.

For those who may not be aware, it is suffice to say that Olivia and Nicole’s act of kindness to children did not just start on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Though it was the first of its kind in Nigeria, Nicole and Olivia had on different occasions, fed children outside the shores of Nigeria.

The food drive was also significant in a way that it was not just an avenue to share food, but to teach the children on healthy eating. In doing this, apart from the rice, chicken and drinks provided by the Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative, fruits such as apples, oranges and banana, were equally distributed to the community, along with cartons of noodles.