– The Sun News
Latest
23rd August 2018 - Okada ban: Ex-NBA boss applauds Obiano
23rd August 2018 - Nkire defects from APC to PDP
23rd August 2018 - Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails
23rd August 2018 - Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant
23rd August 2018 - Senators chide APC for making Saraki issue in Nigerian politics
23rd August 2018 - IPOB: Incarceration of women protesters affront on Igbo – Group
23rd August 2018 - Member goes into hiding over alleged threat to life
23rd August 2018 - Eze Omenife sues for peace in Lagos
23rd August 2018 - Sallah: Don’t overheat polity, SGF tells politicians
23rd August 2018 - Nonpayment of pension: What is the death toll in Nigeria? (2)
Home / Abuja Metro / Day Olivia, Nicole fed Jikoko community

Day Olivia, Nicole fed Jikoko community

— 22nd August 2018

The Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative is a non-profit organization, which has as its primary focus, catering for the indigent children

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The voyage of embarking on a food drive by Olivia and Nicole Orji Uzor Kalu under the auspices of their non-governmental organization, Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative, began on a sunny Wednesday, a day that betrayed any clue of the rainy season.

READ ALSO: OUK Foundation launches loan scheme in Aba

The Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative, also known as Lincare Project, is a non-profit organization, which has as its primary focus, catering for the indigent children such as the abandoned, orphaned, sick and vulnerable children in need of care where it is visibly scarce.

The mission of Lincare Project is to change the way a generation of children thinks about food and nutrition and to build a sustainable stronger care system for each child. Accompanied by their mother, Mrs. Ifunanya Kalu and the Lincare team, the journey started at the Orji Uzor Kalu House, adjacent Banex Junction Flyover, beside the ever-busy Wuse-Jahi-Gwarimpa Expressway, Mabuchi, Abuja.

After about 30 minutes drive, the journey terminated at the Jikoko, Mpape, in the Bwari Area Council. The first point of call was the City of Orphanage Home and Poor Widows Foundation. The distribution of food eventually held at the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School, Jikoko, Mpape. Though they had in mind feeding 500 children, the plan changed to feeding an entire community. In hundreds young men and women, including the elderly, trooped out and partook in the free meals.

For those who may not be aware, it is suffice to say that Olivia and Nicole’s act of kindness to children did not just start on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. Though it was the first of its kind in Nigeria, Nicole and Olivia had on different occasions, fed children outside the shores of Nigeria.

The food drive was also significant in a way that it was not just an avenue to share food, but to teach the children on healthy eating. In doing this, apart from the rice, chicken and drinks provided by the Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative, fruits such as apples, oranges and banana, were equally distributed to the community, along with cartons of noodles.

READ ALSO: Lagos dep gov backs children’s healthy eating habits

Olivia said her parents started early enough to tutor her on the need to empathize with the less privileged. She recalled when as a child her mother took her to the orphanage and she saw kids who had little or nothing to eat. The experience, she said, made a huge impact on her:

“I remember being taken by my mother to orphanages at a young age and her explaining to me why the people I met there matter; why no society can be healthy unless we take other people seriously.”

Speaking of her father, a former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, Olivia said: “From my father, he has always told me to keep hope alive, even in our darkest moments.

If things are going so badly, we should keep our trust in God.”

Olivia said as a young child, she didn’t know that her parents were instilling in her to always put charity at the heart of her life: “The purpose of this event today is to feed and interact with the children and most importantly, to let you know that we care.”

She congratulated her sister, Nicole, and herself on the beginning of a new journey and expressed gratitude to her mother for her support in the launching of the event. Olivia also thanked the children and their parents who took time to be part of the event, including everyone who helped in making the day a reality.

Also present at the food drive was a cabinet member of the Jikoko, Mpape community, Mr. Nuhu Dogo. Dogo said even though the community witnessed such gesture in the past, it has never had it so good as the Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative gesture:

“People have been coming, but we have never witnessed something like this. You can see everybody coming out and laughing with you. So, we love this programme, we like it because they brought our children together and our children are happy with the programme. We like it.”

He said that the community expected more of such gesture from the Olivia and Nicole Care Initiative since the children are happy in participating, an evidence, he said, showed that it was enjoyment day for the children.

READ ALSO: Orphanages, caregivers trained on milk of kindness

To show how significant the food drive was to the community, Dogo did not stay away from eating the food, saying: “Even me sef, if they give me dis food, I will sit and balance and follow it with you people.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKADA BAN

Okada ban: Ex-NBA boss applauds Obiano

— 23rd August 2018

“He is touching vital areas, like erosion and security of the state. I must commend him, especially the ban on Okada. It is a laudable step,” Edozie said. Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Former vice-chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onitsha branch, Ada Obinna Edozie, has praised Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano for banning commercial motorcycles,…

  • SAM NKIRE

    Nkire defects from APC to PDP

    — 23rd August 2018

    Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has declared his support for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). In a statement in Umuahia, Nkire said he decided to join forces with the PDP because he was convinced that Nigerians want the party back to serve them better. Nkire also…

  • Maryam Garba BAGEL

    Pornographic images: Abubakar washes hands off lawmaker’s travails

    — 23rd August 2018

    “We found this amusing. At no point, did Bagel constitute a “threat” or even a “nuisance” to the government of M.A Abubakar to the extent that it will resort to this reprehensible measure. Paul Orude, Bauchi Bauchi State Government has denied the allegation that it is behind the travails of Maryam Garba Bagel, the only…

  • Samuel Nanchang Jatau - INSECURITY

    Insecurity: Plateau citizens are refugees under Lalong’s govt – Guber aspirant

    — 23rd August 2018

    “We have issues of insecurity that is fast consuming the state, and we have lost our identity… we have become tenants in our own land.” Gyang Bere, Jos A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant, Samuel Nanchang Jatau, said Plateau people have become refugees in their state following the inept leadership…

  • NIGERIAN POLITICS

    Senators chide APC for making Saraki issue in Nigerian politics

    — 23rd August 2018

    Vow to resist plan to foment trouble in Senate As the war over the continuation of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in office rages, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Hamma Misau and his counterpart in the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, have accused the leadership of the All…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share