A non-profit organisation, the Orji Uzor Kalu (OUK)Foundation, has launched its zero-interest loan scheme for petty traders in Aba North and Aba South local government areas of Abia State.

The foundation, had, a few months ago granted loan to artisans, petty traders and unemployed graduates in Abia North Senatorial District.

According to the Executive Secretary of the foundation, Revd (Mrs) Jemimah Kalu, the gesture was borne out of determined efforts of the humanitarian organisation to uplift lives and improve common lots of the people.

She stressed that the foundation has, in the past 15 years empowered youths, women, artisans, entrepreneurs, petty traders and students across Nigeria.

Speaking with a cross-section of indigent women in Aba yesterday, Kalu emphasised that the foundation will continue to add value to the society by executing pro-poor projects across the country.

“ Considering the commercial status of Aba, we have decided to extend the zero-interest loan scheme to the people of Aba North and Aba South local government areas of Abia State. We arrived at this initiative after a careful assessment of the needs of the people in the localities involved.

“With the loan, serious minded petty traders can now turn around their businesses. We have been receiving positive feedback from beneficiaries and this has boosted our morale to do more for the people.”

Kalu, while appealing to beneficiaries of the scheme to make judicious use of the resources, charged prominent Nigerians to embrace community service, adding that poverty can be alleviated through a collaborative effort by government, prominent Nigerians and other stakeholders.

Earlier in his remarks, Mascot Uzor Kalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who facilitated the gesture urged the people of Aba North and Aba South to develop and sustain their entreprenuership skills, stressing that with the right leadership, Aba will reclaim its lost glory.

The seasoned administrator, who is contesting a seat in the House of Representatives (Aba North and Aba South) on the platform of APC, promised to attract more developmental projects to Aba.

Kalu, equally charged the beneficiaries of the scheme not to divert the funds for scrupulous agenda.