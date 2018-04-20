Davido finally hooked?

Within a few years of hitting stardom, Afro pop singer, Davido, has been counted with three baby mamas, even as numerous babes are dying to roll in the hey with him.

But lately, a new trend has been playing out. The act, known for posting amorous images of him and his women online, for a while now has been dotting on just one lady. Not only that, both are always seen together and traveling together, as Davido fuses over her. Recently, images of the pair vacationing on a Caribbean beach went viral.

Only last week, Police PPRO, Dolapo Badmus, made a statement that instantly went viral in which she suggested that the reason Chioma was able to lock down Davido was because she was a good cook.

Said an insider: “That Davido is in love is not in doubt. Gone are his ‘Christiano Ronaldo’ days. Whatever it is Chioma has used to charm him, we don’t know but one thing is certain, he is going to hang around Chioma for a very long time to come. The couple are the hottest item on social media right now; it’s like OBO has finally fallen in love.”