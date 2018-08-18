Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term

He noted that his goal is to grow international music stars outside Lagos and empower more youths through music.

He announced that his organisation will organise a major music concert in Port Harcourt in December where local and international music stars will participate.

He appealed to the Rivers State governor to support the governorship campaign of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke for the Osun State Government House.

While experessing his condolence on the recent death of Hon Emmanuel Aguma, the Attorney General of Rivers State, the Assurance hitmaker prayed that God grant the governor the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Governor, Wike assured Davido that the Rivers State government will partner with him to groom young musicians in the state.

“We are committed to youth empowerment. Supporting musicians to grow is one of such avenues. Therefore, we will partner with you to grow Rivers-based musicians”, he said.