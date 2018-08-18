– The Sun News
Latest
18th August 2018 - Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term
18th August 2018 - Rivers APC crisis deepens as Abe’s faction opens parallel secretariat
18th August 2018 - Days I hawked beans in Ajegunle – Monica Friday, actress
18th August 2018 - Teresa Ameh: How little boy made me a writer
18th August 2018 - We must avert another FIFA ban
18th August 2018 - BACK AND FORTH! Red Devils tell Pogba: You going nowhere
18th August 2018 - PEACE PERRY 08160107204
17th August 2018 - Zamfara Govt. to recruit more health workers for PHCs
17th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Ram dealers worry over low patronage
17th August 2018 - FIFA threatens 4 clubs with points deductions for not paying players
Home / Cover / National / Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term
DAVIDO

Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term

— 18th August 2018

Megastar musician, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has announced his resolve to partner with the Rivers State government to develop music talents in the state.

He lauded Governor Wike for being one of the best performing governors in the current dispensation, saying that his visit exposed him to several developmental project in the state.

Davido, who spoke during a visit to Governor Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, stated that Davido Music Worldwide has identified young musicians who will be promoted in the state.

READ ALSO: 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso

He noted that his goal is to grow international music stars outside Lagos and empower more youths through music.

He announced that his organisation will organise a major music concert in Port Harcourt in December where local and international music stars will participate.

He appealed to the Rivers State governor to support the governorship campaign of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke for the Osun State Government House.

While experessing his condolence on the recent death of Hon Emmanuel Aguma, the Attorney General of Rivers State, the Assurance hitmaker prayed that God grant the governor the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Governor, Wike assured Davido that the Rivers State government will partner with him to groom young musicians in the state.

“We are committed to youth empowerment. Supporting musicians to grow is one of such avenues. Therefore, we will partner with you to grow Rivers-based musicians”, he said.

Governor Wike also commended Davido for collaborating with Rivers State-born international musician, Duncan Mighty.

The governor added that the state government will work with Davido to ensure that his Port Harcourt music concert slated for December is successful.

“Let me thank you for growing local talent in music. We will partner with you for the December music concert. We are particularly happy with the collaboration with our superstar musician Duncan Mighty”, Governor Wike said.

The governor further assured Davido that he will support Senator Adeleke to emerge victorious at the Osun State Governorship election. He pledged that the entire PDP structure will work for the victory of Senator Adeleke.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DAVIDO

Davido endorses Governor Wike for 2nd term

— 18th August 2018

Megastar musician, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has announced his resolve to partner with the Rivers State government to develop music talents in the state. He lauded Governor Wike for being one of the best performing governors in the current dispensation, saying that his visit exposed him to several developmental project in the state. Davido,…

  • MAGNUS ABE - APC SECRETARIAT

    Rivers APC crisis deepens as Abe’s faction opens parallel secretariat

    — 18th August 2018

    This is the only state secretariat, where you must not speak hatefully against anybody before you will be allowed to enter. Tony John, Port Harcourt The crisis rocking the Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), took another twist yesterday, as the faction of the party loyal to governorship ambition of Senator Magnus…

  • MONICA FRIDAY - AJEGUNLE

    Days I hawked beans in Ajegunle – Monica Friday, actress

    — 18th August 2018

    I was born and bred in Ajegunle. Pidgin is the original mode of communication in Ajegunle so it wasn’t difficult for me to flow as a Warri girl in Do Good. Rita Okoye Fast-rising actress, Monica Friday is rocking Nollywood with her rare talent. Her role in the popular TV series, Do Good where she…

  • TERESA AMEH

    Teresa Ameh: How little boy made me a writer

    — 18th August 2018

    Few writers in Nigeria have shown the level of commitment shown by Teresa Ameh towards the juvenilia in Nigerian literature. Not only is she prolific, with eight children’s books so far, she also runs a children’s book club and a pet project, Aunty Tatalu Read. The Abuja-based writer is the author of The Stepmother and…

  • FIFA BAN

    We must avert another FIFA ban

    — 18th August 2018

    Each time the country is banned by FIFA, the development of our football suffers. This is why government must do everything possible to avert another FIFA ban Except the current crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is urgently resolved, the country may be banned by FIFA. The apex global football governing authority has warned…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share