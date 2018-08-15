2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for second term, saying the governor has done well in projects execution.

Speaking during a condolence visit on Governor Wike over the death of the Attorney General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma, Kwankwaso said: “We pray God to give us long life and health to see you completing a second term so that you can revolutionise the entire state.”

He commended Wike for leading the state towards a positive direction, declaring: “After these four years, if you have another four years, only God knows the height the state will attain.”

On the death of the attorney general, Kwankwaso prayed for the repose of his soul.

Accompanied by former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion, former presidential economic adviser, Dr. Magnus Kpakol and other PDP chieftains, Kwankwaso said Wike’s footprints are clear in Rivers State.

In his remarks, Wike said the death of the attorney general of the state was a great loss to the state and the PDP.

He said with the late attorney general, the state government never had crisis on legal issues.

The governor expressed happiness that Kwankwaso was back to the PDP, noting that the former governor would be valuable in the victory of PDP in 2019.

“We are working together under one umbrella, believing God will help us as 2019 approaches,” he said.