– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso
15th August 2018 - Osimhen set for Club Brugge move 
15th August 2018 - Real Valladolid targets Okaka 
15th August 2018 - Tyson Fury challenges Wilder 
15th August 2018 - Victor Moses drops in Chelsea rating
15th August 2018 - Real, Atletico in Super Cup showdown
15th August 2018 - Ahmed Musa promises more for Al Nassr
15th August 2018 - 2018 SATUC World Cup: Niger Governor charges Utaka Foundation 
15th August 2018 - Borno presents N5m cheque to highest JAMB scorer
15th August 2018 - Aaron Samuel, CSKA part ways
Home / National / 2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso
WIKE

2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso

— 15th August 2018

Former governor of Kano State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for second term, saying the governor has done well in projects execution.

Speaking during a condolence visit on Governor Wike over the death of the Attorney General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma, Kwankwaso said: “We  pray God to give us long life and health to see you completing a second term so that you can revolutionise the entire state.”

He commended Wike for leading the state towards a positive direction, declaring: “After these four years, if you have another four years, only God knows the height the state will attain.”

On the death of the attorney general, Kwankwaso prayed for the  repose of his soul.

Accompanied by former Edo State governor, Lucky Igbinedion, former presidential economic adviser, Dr. Magnus Kpakol and other PDP chieftains, Kwankwaso said Wike’s footprints are clear in Rivers State.

READ ALSO: Osimhen set for Club Brugge move

In his remarks, Wike said the death of the attorney general of the state was a great loss to the state and the PDP.

He said with the late attorney general, the state government never had crisis on legal issues.

The governor expressed happiness that Kwankwaso was back to the  PDP, noting that the former governor would be valuable in the victory of PDP in 2019.

“We are working together under one umbrella, believing God will help us as 2019 approaches,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIKE

2019: Wike merits second term –Kwankwaso

— 15th August 2018

Former governor of Kano State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for second term, saying the governor has done well in projects execution. Speaking during a condolence visit on Governor Wike over the death of the Attorney General of the state, Emmanuel Aguma, Kwankwaso…

  • Galadima

    Borno presents N5m cheque to highest JAMB scorer

    — 15th August 2018

    Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has presented a cheque of N5 million to Israel Zakari Galadima. The young man from Biu Local Government Area in southern part of Borno State, scored 364 marks to come first in the 2018 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination (JAMB). The presentation was in fulfillment of the governor’s…

  • Popoola

    Court restrains Kwara Assembly from suspending, probing APC member

    — 15th August 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin An Ilorin High Court presided over by Justice T. S. Umar yesterday restrained Kwara State House of Assembly and its agents from suspending and investigating Saheed Popoola. The legislator, representing Balogun/Ojomu constituency of Offa in the House of Assembly, is the only lawmaker who stayed back in APC and refused to defect…

  • Mohammed Abubakar

    Bauchi senatorial by-election: Go to court if you want, Gov Abubakar tells PDP

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, has dismissed allegation that All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged last Saturday’s Bauchi South Senatorial District by-election in the state. He challenging the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go to court if it feels strongly about it. The PDP had rejected the senatorial by-election and  accused the …

  • TINUBU

    2019 elections: How APC candidates’ll emerge – Tinubu

    — 15th August 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that direct primaries would be employed to pick candidates for several elective offices in the next year general election in the state. Addressing members of the party at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share