BENUE

Benue NUJ Chair is dead

— 25th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), David Ukuma, is dead.

Ukuma, 45, who was only recently elected as state’s Chairman of the NUJ died in early hours of Saturday after a brief illness at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

According to a family source, Ukuma was said to have been down with typhoid fever and was admitted at a private hospital, but was later discharged until his situation relapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The news of the NUJ chairman’s demise has thrown the entire Benue journalist community into mourning as members thronged his Welfare Quarters residence to condole with his wife.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has condoled with the entire media community across the country and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), particularly the Benue State chapter of the union, over Ukuma’s death.

READ ALSO: Mr President, where is Nnamdi Kanu?

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described Ukuma’s demise as painful not only to his family and NUJ but also to the state at large.

While describing Ukuma as a promising leader and versatile broadcaster whose talent and selfless disposition will be dearly missed, the Governor urged the deceased’s family and colleagues at Radio Benue as well as NUJ to take solace in the fact that the late state Chairman of the union lived a life worthy of emulation.

Governor Ortom prayed God to grant Comrade Ukuma eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.

 

 

 

