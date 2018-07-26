Sources at a football stakeholders’ meeting held at the instance of Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, have disclosed that a ‘committee of elders’ has been set up to reconcile the two contesting groups for the control of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

Since the beginning of July, two board have occupied the office, the later being the restoration on Monday of the board led by Amaju Pinnick.

Before then, that of Chris Giwa had moved in based on orders of a Jos High court before operatives of the Department of State Security, acting on instruction of the Attorney General of the Federation restored the Pinnick-led board.

READ ALSO Disquiet in Bayelsa over deployment of 2 CPs

But on Tuesday, the sports minister held a round table parley with selected stakeholders comprising some past heads of the Nigerian football governing body, former general secretaries and selected media men.

They were to be 21, but former international and now a governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Odegbami as well as Obinna Ogba, a senator and chairman of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Sports were reportedly absent.

It was gathered that the committee was mandated to get both Amaju Pinnick and Chris Giwa together for reconciliation in order to get

Nigerian football administration out of the current quagmire,

Among those at the meeting were former heads of the NFF – Col. Abdulmumini Aminu (rtd), Kojo Williams, Ibrahim Galadima and Aminu Maigari,

The former general secretaries at the parley included Bolaji Ojo-Oba, Fanny Amun, Tijani Yusuf and Sani Toro. Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, Christopher Green, and media men – Honour Sirawoo, Ikeddy Isiguzo and Mitchel Obi also attended the parley.