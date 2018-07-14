Diamond Couple: Shola and Funsho Oshunkeye

What are some of the challenges you have encountered in this marriage?

Husband: The challenge was at the initial stage when we had two little kids. We got married when we were in a one-room apartment in Shomolu because two of us came from a lowly background. The room was tiny. Our bed was a one-sided bed, good for only one person but that’s the bed we were managing. My younger brother was living with us. The only girl among us in my family was also living with us, training as a nurse in Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Imagine four adults living in one room. That’s where we had our first child before we were able to rent a room and a parlour somewhere at Idi Araba. In that one room, we had one table, one double chair, a fan and a small television. After my National Youth Service in 1984, I was posted to Ilorin to what later became the headquarters of the Nigerian Store Product Research Institute. It was from the Ilorin posting that God elevated us to a five-bedroom apartment. We had an official car and two official guards.

Wife: For me that grew up in Surulere, it was a bit difficult to cope. They always abused me that my type lived in Ikoyi or Surulere. The one room was divided with a curtain. He accommodates people a lot. He is there for everybody even my own relations.

Did anyone oppose the marriage?