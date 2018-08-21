– The Sun News
Home / National / Cross River: Court restrains APC NWC from conducting fresh congress
CROSS RIVER

Cross River: Court restrains APC NWC from conducting fresh congress

— 21st August 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained All Progressives Congress (APC), National Working Committee (NWC) members and their agents from conducting another congresses pending the determination of a substantive suit in the court.

The case has Sylvester Okpo the Southern Senatorial vice chairman, Regina Takon, ex-officio and Charles Esasim, youth leader as plaintiffs and APC as defendant.

Making the order, Justice O. A. Musa restrained the defendant either by itself, any committee, privies by whatever name called or any organ of the party, except national convention, from purporting to nullify the congress of the Cross River State of the defendant or in any manner interfere, suspend or breach the rights and privileges of the claimants as the state executive officers or other local government and ward officers of the APC in Cross River State pending the determination of the substantive case in the originating summons.

Justice Musa further ordered that the time with which the defendant may enter appearances and file defence is abridged to 14 days from service of the originating process as well as granted for accelerated hearing.

The case has been adjourned to October 25, 2018 for definite hearing.

Reacting, Francis Ekpeyong, APC state secretary, confirmed the injunction slammed on the party by some party members.

