By-election: We didn’t collude with politicians –Rivers police boss

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has denied shielding any political party in the aborted Saturday’s by-election of Port Harcourt Local Government Area Constituency 3.

Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, while briefing journalists yesterday, at the command’s headquarters, said adequate personnel with other sister security agencies, were provided for the exercise.

Ahmed stated that level play grounds were provided for the political parties, in line with Police Standard Practice, for hitch-free by-election.

He noted that security men deployed for the poll foiled every situation that would have degenerated to wanton destruction.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that the police, in conjunction with other sister security agencies, stoutly stood their grounds and prevented a situation that would have degenerated to wanton destruction of lives and property

“Similarly, I wish to reiterate that the police did not at anytime, collude with any political party to discredit the political process as alleged in some quarters.

“We have remained committed and steadfast in the face of threats and seeming risks to the lives of our personnel and persons deployed for elections.

“It must be emphasised that the timely action of the police in checkmating political thugs prevented the loss of lives.

“Meanwhile, we are consulting with all stakeholders, including Independent National Electoral Commission, to determine the perpetrators of the disruption carried out on August 8, 2018, during the by-election: to arrest all persons fingered to have played any negative role that led to the termination and suspension of the electoral process: to charge all persons found culpable in the infamous act to court, no matter how highly placed as revealed through our diligent investigation process,” Ahmed said.