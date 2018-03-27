The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - Croatian striker Bruno is Boban dead after being struck in chest by football
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari due in Lagos Thursday, to attend Tinubu’s 65th birthday
27th March 2018 - Ex-Brazilian President Lula loses appeals, may be jailed
27th March 2018 - Ex-Angolan president’s son charged with fraud
27th March 2018 - 10 best Mavrodi death memes from satisfied Nigerians
27th March 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari shocks APC NEC, rejects elongation of Oyegun’s tenure
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Saraki, Dogara absent at APC NEC meeting
27th March 2018 - JUST IN: Lawyers storm out of Lagos Land Use Charge public hearing
27th March 2018 - BREAKING: Nigeria’s opponent, Iceland to boycott World Cup in Russia
27th March 2018 - Australia latest country to expel Russian diplomats
Home / Sports / Croatian striker Bruno is Boban dead after being struck in chest by football
bruno boban is dead

Croatian striker Bruno is Boban dead after being struck in chest by football

— 27th March 2018

The Sun UK

A Croatian striker Bruno Boban is dead after being struck in the chest by a football at a match, The Sun UK reports.

Emergency workers spent almost an hour trying to revive Bruno Boban, 25, before he was pronounced dead on the pitch.

Bruno Boban was 15 minutes into Marsonia’s match against Slavonija Pozega when a player smashed the ball into his chest from close range.

Play continued until Bruno Boban, the Croatian third division’s top scorer, suddenly fell to the ground unconscious.

Realising something was horribly wrong, players from both sides rushed to his aid as those on the touchline called an ambulance.

His team-mates and rivals struggled to fight back tears as medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of Bruno’s death has not yet been announced.

Earlier this year, amateur footballer Mitchell Joseph died after collapsing during a football match in Swansea, Wales.

Horrified team-mates rushed to give stricken Joseph CPR when he keeled over in the goalmouth during the first half – he later died in hospital.

The talented 32-year-old was playing for St Joseph’s FC against fierce rivals Malsters Sports in the Swansea Senior Football league.

Joseph, who was due to marry fiancee Laura Davies in Ibiza this year, later died in Morriston Hospital after doctors spent two hours trying to revive him.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JUST IN: Buhari due in Lagos Thursday, to attend Tinubu’s 65th birthday

— 27th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos on a two-day working visit from Thursday and Friday, this week. Briefing newsmen in Lagos, Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, said that the president during the visit would attend the 65th birthday celebration of national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Detrails…

  • Mavrodi Nigerians

    10 best Mavrodi death memes from satisfied Nigerians

    — 27th March 2018

    Toks David, Lagos Sergei Panteleevich Mavrodi is a name that for many Nigerians will live in infamy alongside a rogues’ gallery of history’s greatest crooks and swindlers. At least that was the general sentiment that followed news that the infamous Russian financial fraudster and pyramid schemer had died of a heart attack in Moscow on…

  • BREAKING: Buhari shocks APC NEC, rejects elongation of Oyegun’s tenure

    — 27th March 2018

      Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider reversing the tenure extension of the party’s national working committee (NWC) led by its chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun. The president was quoted to have said this at…

  • JUST IN: Saraki, Dogara absent at APC NEC meeting

    — 27th March 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, are absent at a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The meeting which is currently holding at the National Secretariat of the APC, in Abuja, has in attendance President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo…

  • JUST IN: Lawyers storm out of Lagos Land Use Charge public hearing

    — 27th March 2018

    Lawyers at the ongoing public hearing on proposed amendment to the Land Use Charge in Lagos at the state’s House of Assembly, Ikeja, have stormed out of the complex demanding for the postponement of the process. Chairman of the Ikeja branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Adeshina Ogunlana, had opposed the constitution and holding…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share