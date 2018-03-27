The Sun UK

A Croatian striker Bruno Boban is dead after being struck in the chest by a football at a match, The Sun UK reports.

Emergency workers spent almost an hour trying to revive Bruno Boban, 25, before he was pronounced dead on the pitch.

Bruno Boban was 15 minutes into Marsonia’s match against Slavonija Pozega when a player smashed the ball into his chest from close range.

Play continued until Bruno Boban, the Croatian third division’s top scorer, suddenly fell to the ground unconscious.

Realising something was horribly wrong, players from both sides rushed to his aid as those on the touchline called an ambulance.

His team-mates and rivals struggled to fight back tears as medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause of Bruno’s death has not yet been announced.

Earlier this year, amateur footballer Mitchell Joseph died after collapsing during a football match in Swansea, Wales.

Horrified team-mates rushed to give stricken Joseph CPR when he keeled over in the goalmouth during the first half – he later died in hospital.

The talented 32-year-old was playing for St Joseph’s FC against fierce rivals Malsters Sports in the Swansea Senior Football league.

Joseph, who was due to marry fiancee Laura Davies in Ibiza this year, later died in Morriston Hospital after doctors spent two hours trying to revive him.