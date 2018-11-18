Magnus Eze, Enugu

Despite the publication of Chief Okey Eze’s name as the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Imo state, Dr. Casmir Anyanwu has declared himself the authentic candidate of the party.

Anyanwu, who called on his supporters to ignore Eze’s listing by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), maintained that his name could not be illegally substituted with any other person, adding that he had served the electoral umpire a court injunction to that effect.

READ ALSO: Kano records 52 months polio free