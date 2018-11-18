Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State has recorded 52 months without a fresh case of polio virus across the state, the State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said.

He disclosed this at the inauguration of the present round off campaign of Immunization against Polio held in Panshekara town, Kumbotso Local Government Area.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, urged parents, stakeholders and other health care givers not to relent in their efforts until the nation is certified polio free by the World Health Organization.

He added that about 3 million children below the age of five are expected to be immunized in all the 44 local government areas of the state. Stressing the importance of environmental hygiene,

the governor charged the people to guard against any infectious disease in their communities as well as ensure full immunization coverage of the subjects from birth to nine months of their delivery.

He reiterated the commitment of the present administration to health care delivery, adding that the government had done well in the areas of health infrastructure, health financing, human resources, procurement and drugs chain supply system among other numerous developments.