Joining Real Madrid marks the fulfillment of a childhood dream for Thibaut Courtois – who won LaLiga with bitter rivals Atletico in 2013-14.

Courtois completed his long-mooted switch from Chelsea to the European champions on a six-year deal and was presented at the Santiago Bernabeu on Friday.

The 26-year-old Belgium international penned his six-year contract before an audience that included his two children, both of whom live in the Spanish capital with his former partner.

“Today I fulfill a dream,” Courtois said. “You cannot understand how happy I am. Those who know me know the effort I have put in to get here.

“My hard work and my feelings have always been about being the best. I have the chance to fulfill a new dream.

“I have dreamt about this since I was a child, admiring those who came on to the pitch to represent Real Madrid.

“I have been a rival and I know what it is to face Real Madrid. Today I’m one of you. Hala Madrid.”