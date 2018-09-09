Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is upset by the backlash he’s receive from Chelsea fans since his departure.

When trying to force through a move, Courtois refused to turn up for training, which led to sections of Chelsea’s fanbase losing trust in him.

And he made matters worse by suggesting the quality of players at Real is better than at Chelsea.

“It makes me feel sad and obviously they don’t know all the truth,” he told Sky Sports News. “I think in March the decision was already made and I thought the club would accept it.

“Then because the transfer was closed I did not show up because I thought it better not to disturb the team and the squad.

“If I did go there maybe, I didn’t want to be toxic, so obviously it is a pity because I love Chelsea. I loved playing there and I am happy to have won two Premier Leagues, a League Cup and an FA Cup.

“Hopefully it will turn around.

“Obviously you get some things in the media like I said there was not enough quality at Chelsea.

“I never meant that.

“I just said maybe in training it goes a little bit faster but that is also the quality of Real Madrid – that is not saying Chelsea does not have quality.

“I will always look back with a happy feeling to Chelsea. I had a chance to go back to Spain to be closer to my kids.

“That was an important thing for me.”