– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - I never meant to hurt Salah-Ramos
9th September 2018 - Sarri vows: I’ll lead Chelsea to EPL title
9th September 2018 - Manchester united suspends contract talks with Pogba
9th September 2018 - US OPEN Djokovic zooms into eighth final
9th September 2018 - Alaigbo regional physical development plan
9th September 2018 - How long should a widow mourn?
9th September 2018 - Buhari, Jonathan and I: Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba, opens up
9th September 2018 - 2019: Why APGA is fielding presidential candidate
9th September 2018 - Restructuring: Osinbajo under fire
9th September 2018 - N16.67B Osun Paris Club refund: Kolawole, Accountant General, resigns
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / I never meant to hurt Salah-Ramos
RAMOS

I never meant to hurt Salah-Ramos

— 9th September 2018

Real and Spain defender Sergio Ramos has come out to clear the air on his bizarre tackle on Reds’ Mohamed Salah in last season’s Champions League final in Kiev.

Ramos, 32, who wore the armband for Spain against England at Wembley last night, said that he had never intended to hurt Salah who dislocated a shoulder in the incident after 25 minutes and later left the pitch in Kiev in tears. Jurgen Klopp later accused Ramos of flooring Salah “like a wrestler”.

Asked about the potential reaction to him prior to the showdown at Wembley, Ramos said:

READ ALSO Sarri vows: I’ll lead Chelsea to EPL title

“I’m not really concerned about that. I never wanted to hurt an opponent on the pitch, of course, so my conscience is really clear about what I did that night. I’m not going to be affected by that at all.

I know the English fans will treat players as they deserve and I’m not worried in the slightest.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CONTRACT

Manchester united suspends contract talks with Pogba

— 9th September 2018

Manchester United have put contract talks with Paul Pogba on hold amid recent speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, according to reports. The France international has had a tough couple of months at United. There have been endless reports that he is unsettled and his relationship with Jose Mourinho is said to be…

  • BUHARI, JONATHAN, ABBA

    Buhari, Jonathan and I: Ex-IGP, Suleiman Abba, opens up

    — 9th September 2018

    ■ I didn’t betray former president Jonathan ■ Why police invaded NASS to stop Tambuwal ■ Jonathan wanted me to rig 2015 election for PDP Former Inspector-General of Police Suleiman Abba, a lawyer, has opened up on the actions he took to forestall the plan to scuttle the 2015 presidential election. In this interview with…

  • PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

    2019: Why APGA is fielding presidential candidate

    — 9th September 2018

    So far, the recent pronouncement by the party that it will field a presidential candidate has further buoyed its chances in 2019. ■ As party bounces back to reckoning Magnus Eze (Enugu), Okey Sampson (Aba), Jeff Amaechi Agbodo, Aloysius Attah, (Onitsha), George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru (Owerri) The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is seen by…

  • OSINBAJO UNDER FIRE

    Restructuring: Osinbajo under fire

    — 9th September 2018

    His position drew the ire of Atiku, now a presidential aspirant under the platform of the PDP, who countered him, saying Osinbajo’s position sought to reduce restructuring to a geographical concept ■ Ohanaeze, Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Forum, others give VP hard knocks ■ VP spoke our mind – Prof. Jide Owoeye Enyeribe Ejiogu, Omoniyi Salaudeen,…

  • KOLAWOLE

    N16.67B Osun Paris Club refund: Kolawole, Accountant General, resigns

    — 9th September 2018

    ■ He retired, not resigned – Govt says of Kolawole Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State Accountant General Mr Alaba Akintayo Kolawole has resigned his appointment following controversies surrounding the alleged diversion of N16.67 billion Paris Club refund secretly released to the state by the Federal Government. The development is coming to the open barely hours…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share