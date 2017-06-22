Court restrains el-Rufai from sacking over 4,000 traditional leaders

The Sun News
From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A High Court of Judge, sitting ‎in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, has granted an interim injunction restraining Governor Nasir el-Rufai of the state and others from sacking over 4,000 traditional leaders across the state for several reasons including financial difficulties to manage them.

The affected traditional leaders are those enthroned during the reign of Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, which were installed by Makarfi to douse tension about 18 years ago.

The interim injunction also restrained Kaduna State House of Assembly, Kaduna Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Jaafaru Ibrahim Sani,  Adara traditional council, Gbagyi traditional council and Attorney General of Kaduna State, either by themselves or via their agents, servants and privies from acting on the directives contained in the letter of the 3rd defendants to the 5th and 6th defendants dated the 12th June, 2017 wherein the 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants/Respondents directed the 5th and 6th Defendants among others to take steps to fill the offices of District and Village Heads within their domains pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice.

Similarly, an order of interim injunction was also granted restraining the Defendants/Respondents from doing anything which has the consequences of being prejudicial to the plaintiffs continued occupation of their offices pending the hearing ‎and determination of the Motion on Notice.

Mr Stephen A. Gimba, Mr Gajere Dantawaye, Mr Ishaku ‎Yari, Alhaji Gambo Yaro who are plaintiffs in the suit No. KDH/KAF/107/2017 had prayed for an order of Interim Injunction restraining the Defendants/Respondents either by themselves or via their agents, servants and privies from acting on the directives contained in the letter of the 3rd defendants to the 5th and 6th defendants dated the 12th June, 2017 wherein the 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants/Respondents directed the 5th and 6th Defendants among others to take steps to fill the offices of District and Village Heads within their domains pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice.

The plaintiffs also prayed for an order of interim injunction restraining the Defendants/Respondents from doing anything which has the consequences of being prejudicial to the plantiffs continued occupation of their offices pending the hearing ‎and determination of the Motion on Notice and such further and/or other orders as the court may deem fit to make in the ccircumstance.

Presiding judge, Honourable Justice S.S Daka, noted that, the restraining order which was signed by him ad also signed by the Assistant Chief Registrar Esther B. Yayit dated the 20th day ‎of June, 2017 was based on the presentation of Abdullahi Bello Esq counsel to the Applicants and haven perused the 9 paragraphs affidavit in support and 5 exhibits marked MK A.

Meanwhile, the matter has been adjourned to 29th June, 2017 for hearing the Motion on Notice.

