– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Court remands man for stealing neighbour’s daughter
25th July 2018 - Govt. using police to pull down democratic institutions, says CAN
25th July 2018 - Ohanaeze reaffirms commitment to unity, welfare of Igbo in Delta
25th July 2018 - Killings: Lalong constitutes committee to return IDPs home
25th July 2018 - Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers
25th July 2018 - How Nigeria Air’ll operate – Sirika
25th July 2018 - APC retains Senate Majority seat – Sen. Lawan
25th July 2018 - Ugwuanyi, Makarfi to bag ethics leadership award in UNN
25th July 2018 - Ex-Rep, Bassey Etim defects to APC with over 6,000 supporters
25th July 2018 - Insecurity eroding Buhari, Al-Makura’s legacies – Group
Home / National / Court remands man for stealing neighbour’s daughter
COURT

Court remands man for stealing neighbour’s daughter

— 25th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court’s has remanded a 32-year-old man in prison custody for allegedly stealing a two-year-old baby girl, daughter of his neighbour.

The accused person, Promise Okere, faced two-count charges in suit number PMC/1517c/2018, and was said to have committed crime on June 29, this year, at Okujagu village, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Count one read: “That you, Promise Okere, on the 29th day of June, 2018, at Okujagu village, Port Harcourt, in the Port Harcourt Magisterial District, did conspire with others now at large, to commit felony to wit: child stealing and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria, 1999.

“That you, Promise Okere, and others now at large, on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District, did take away one Happiness Ozor, a girl of two years old, from the custody and against the will of the parents  Mr. and Mrs. Ozor, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (2) (b) (c) of the Child Rights Act, Cap 50 LFN 2003″.

The accused was not granted bail on arraignment, but the trial Chief Magistrate, Felicitas Amanze, directed that the case file should be remitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Earlier,  seven years elder brother of the stolen baby told the court that on the said the day, the accused, who also resides in the same compound, came to their apartment when their mother was away for her daily business.

Narrating further, the boy said: “The brother (suspect) told us to open the door, that, it is not good that we are locked inside.

“When he later opened the door, he gave me money to go and buy biscuit while he takes care of my sister and her twin brother. But, when I came back, I did not see my sister and the brother (suspect) again.

READ ALSO: Govt. using police to pull down democratic institutions, says CAN

“I ran out and reported to the barber in front of our house that my sister is missing and that the brother (suspect) came to our house and carried her”,  the seven years old boy recalled.

Neighbours in the area also alleged seeing the accused person with a strange man in restaurant in the neighbourhood.

One of the neighbours told the police at the Trans-Amadi Police Station and State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department (SCIID), that when he confronted the accused on his relationship with the strange man he saw with him eating at the restaurant, he (suspect) denied knowing the man.

Meanwhile, Amanze refused denied the accused bail and ordered for his remand in the prison custody. The matter was adjourned till August 15, for hearing.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Court remands man for stealing neighbour’s daughter

— 25th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court’s has remanded a 32-year-old man in prison custody for allegedly stealing a two-year-old baby girl, daughter of his neighbour. The accused person, Promise Okere, faced two-count charges in suit number PMC/1517c/2018, and was said to have committed crime on June 29, this year, at Okujagu…

  • CAN

    Govt. using police to pull down democratic institutions, says CAN

    — 25th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged that Federal Government was using the Police and other security forces to pull down democratic institutions built at a great price. The allegation was due to the invasion of the official residences of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, in…

  • OHANAEZE

    Ohanaeze reaffirms commitment to unity, welfare of Igbo in Delta

    — 25th July 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Newly-inaugurated executive of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Delta Central and South Senatorial districts has vowed to nurture the peace and maintain the unity currently prevalent among members in the state after many years of acrimony due to leadership tussle. Its President, Hon. Michael Nwajiofor Ezeh, who reaffirmed this commitment in a speech delivered…

  • LALONG

    Killings: Lalong constitutes committee to return IDPs home

    — 25th July 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Worried by the pathetic condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Plateau State, Governor Simon Lalong has inaugurated a committee saddle with the responsibility of catering and returning displaced persons to their ancestral homes. Inaugurating the committee, in Jos, on Tuesday, headed by Air Vice Marshal Bala Dababa (rtd), Secretary to Government…

  • POLICE

    Police arrest 11 kidnappers, recover 1,000 firearms, 15 vehicles in Rivers

    — 25th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested 11 suspected kidnappers, robbers and recovered over 1,000 firearms and 15 vehicles at different locations in the State. The suspects were Tony Raphael,  Ifeanyi Okoye, 42, Chigozie Onirigbo, 28, Emeka Nwaiwu, 37,  Chinedu Isia, 32, Clark Sunday, 23, Reward Womuru,  Ernest Wali,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share