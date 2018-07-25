Govt. using police to pull down democratic institutions, says CAN

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged that Federal Government was using the Police and other security forces to pull down democratic institutions built at a great price.

The allegation was due to the invasion of the official residences of the Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, in Abuja, on Tuesday morning.

It urged the Presidency to avoid actions that could threaten Nigeria’s democracy. It insisted that Police ought to be neutral in order to ensure the survival of democracy.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement by his media aide, Pastor Bayo Oladeji, said actions of the Police could best be described as a siege against democracy.

He said, “We are shocked, disappointed and alarmed at the aborted moves by the Police to stop both the Senate President and his deputy, from attending Tuesday’s proceedings for whatever reasons,” CAN said in the statement.

The CAN leadership therefore called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and other professional bodies to remain vigilant in rescuing democracy from forces that are “hell-bent” in derailing it.