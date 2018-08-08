– The Sun News
KIRIKIRI

Court remands auto mechanic in Kirikiri Prisons for stealing

— 8th August 2018

NAN

An 18-year-old auto mechanic, Toheeb Suleimon, who stole four cell phones valued at N120, 000, was remanded in Kirikiri Prisons pending his sentence.

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Mr T. O. Ojo, presiding over the case, however, fixed Aug. 10 for judgment following plea of guilty by the accused.

The accused, whose residential address was not provided, is facing a four-count charge bordering on stealing and house-breaking.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Nomayo Kenrich, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 2 at 2.00a.m. at No. 9 Ogungbeye St., Olowora in Ojodu area of Lagos.

Kenrich said that the accused stole four cell phones valued at N120, 000, after he unlawfully broke into the room of the complainants, Yinusa Saheed, Christopher Obiti and Joel Oyewumi.

“The accused broke into the room while the complainants were fast asleep and unplugged the phones from where they were plugged.

He stole an Infinix Hot phone valued at N25, 000; one Tecno phone valued at N40, 000; one Blackberry Z10 phone valued at N25, 000 and one LG K7 worth N30, 000, totalling N120, 000.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Saraki addresses World Press Conference

“He was caught after one of the complainants woke up and raised alarm,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravene Sections 287 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 prescribes seven years jail term for stealing, while Section 308 stipulates two years jail term for house-breaking.

