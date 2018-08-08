– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - BREAKING: Saraki addresses World Press Conference
8th August 2018 - China defends Iran business ties after Trump threat
8th August 2018 - LASPOTECH reports student’s mother to Police over assault
8th August 2018 - Male infertility on the rise -Expert warns
8th August 2018 - Wolves complete signing of Spanish winger Traore
8th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Dogara hails lawmakers
8th August 2018 - NASS invasion: APC alleges Saraki sponsored thugs to stop impeachment
8th August 2018 - Court refuses to stop Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate
8th August 2018 - Agric: FG directs RBDAs to begin dredging of rivers
8th August 2018 - Be good ambassadors of Gombe in holy land, Dankwambo tells intending pilgrims
Home / Cover / National / BREAKING: Saraki addresses World Press Conference
SARAKI

BREAKING: Saraki addresses World Press Conference

— 8th August 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki will, on Wednesday afternoon, address a World Press Conference at the National Assembly in Abuja

Details later…

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • LASPOTECH

    LASPOTECH reports student’s mother to Police over assault

    — 8th August 2018

    NAN The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, says it has forwarded a report of an assault by one of its student’s mother against its security personnel to the Police. The Polytechnic spokesman, Mr. Olanrewaju Kuye, said  in Lagos that the rumour of an assault on a student and his mother by one of its security…

  • INFERTILITY

    Male infertility on the rise -Expert warns

    — 8th August 2018

    Christy Anyanwu A fertility expert has expressed concerns over reported increasing male infertility cases in recent times. While expressing the need to urgently address the problem, the expert urged men and other stakeholders involved, on the need to address the problem because of the danger it posed to the family and society. The medical expert,…

  • Yakubu Dogara

    NASS invasion: Dogara hails lawmakers

    — 8th August 2018

    The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has hailed members of the National Assembly for resisting the invasion. Dogara, who arrived at the National Assembly premises about 5.08pm on Tuesday, said it would take courageous citizens to defend democracy. Reacting to the siege and the resilience of lawmakers, who guarded the National…

  • SARAKI

    NASS invasion: APC alleges Saraki sponsored thugs to stop impeachment

    — 8th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Senate President Bukola Saraki of sponsoring thugs to foment violence in the upper legislative chamber all in a bid to stop his impeachment. In the statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party claimed that it took the timely…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share