The Sun News
Latest
19th October 2017 - Court remands 2 men for homicide
19th October 2017 - Malnutrition: UNICEF, Kaduna govt. to organise baby-friendly competition
19th October 2017 - Labour newcomer Ardern to become New Zealand PM
19th October 2017 - Enugu monarch pledges improved civil, military relationship
19th October 2017 - EFCC nabs Federal Pay Officer for alleged diversion of N1.8m
19th October 2017 - Cleric condemns rising prostitution in Nigeria, calls for total ban
19th October 2017 - 15,000 young children die each day despite health progress – UN
19th October 2017 - EU leaders to weigh Brexit progress at summit
19th October 2017 - 50 % people in Gombe don’t know HIV-AIDS status – Official
19th October 2017 - Kenyata snubs vote crisis meeting, presses ahead with campaign
Home / National / Court remands 2 men for homicide

Court remands 2 men for homicide

— 19th October 2017

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded two men, Sani Audu and Ado Abdullahi, over alleged culpable homicide.

The two are standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, contrary to section 97 and 221 of the penal code law.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Ahmed Saidu, had told the court that one Fati Aliyu of Rafi Local Government Area of the state, reported the matter to the police on September 25.

Saidu alleged that the accused persons conspired with eight others, now at large, and killed her father, Aliyu Mohammed.

When the charges were read to them, the accused persons pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency, saying they killed Mohammed in retaliation after he killed their own brother over a dispute.

The magistrate, Mohammed Gabi, however, declined to take their plea as his court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Gabi directed the Police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He, thereafter, adjourned the matter to November 14, for further mention. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court remands 2 men for homicide

— 19th October 2017

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded two men, Sani Audu and Ado Abdullahi, over alleged culpable homicide. The two are standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide, contrary to section 97 and 221 of the penal code law. The police prosecutor, Insp. Ahmed Saidu, had told the court that…

  • Malnutrition: UNICEF, Kaduna govt. to organise baby-friendly competition

    — 19th October 2017

    A baby-friendly competition among communities is underway in Kaduna State to encourage mothers practice exclusive breastfeeding and adequate complementary feeding. Communication for Development Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna, Mr. Eki George, made this known on Thursday at the ongoing five-day workshop holding in Kachia, Kaduna State. The workshop was organised by National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration…

  • Enugu monarch pledges improved civil, military relationship

    — 19th October 2017

    The traditional ruler of Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, Igwe Julius Nnaji, has expressed commitment to ensure maintenance of the existing cordial relationship between civilians and the military in the state. Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Col. Sagir Musa, stated this in a statement…

  • EFCC nabs Federal Pay Officer for alleged diversion of N1.8m

    — 19th October 2017

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested the Federal Pay Officer in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, for alleged diversion of N1.8 million. A statement issued by the Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, identified the suspect as Mr John Shiftanure. Uwujaren said Shiftanure was picked up on Tuesday at the Federal…

  • Cleric condemns rising prostitution in Nigeria, calls for total ban

    — 19th October 2017

    A cleric, Pastor Samuel Adegboye, has condemned the rising rate of prostitution among girls in the country and called on the Federal Government to impose total ban on “the dirty business”. Adegboye, who is the General Overseer of Testimony Chapel, Ilorin, however, said the government should create job opportunities to dissuade those going into prostitution…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share