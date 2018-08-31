– The Sun News
Court orders man to clean court premises for 2 weeks over beer purchase

— 31st August 2018
NAN
A Kubwa Grade1 Area Court on Friday sentenced one Kingsley Emeahera to two weeks of community service for attempting to defraud a beer seller of N5,000.
The judge Abdulwahab Mohammed ordered Emeahera to clean the court’s premises and sign an undertaking at the court’s registry to be of good behaviour for the next three months.
Emeahera of Kubwa, Abuja was sentenced over charges of criminal intimidation, causing mischief and wrongful restrain.
The prosecutor, John Okpa had told the court that one Jude Geoffrey of Monotechy Guest House phase4, Kubwa reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Aug. 26.
He said Emeahera purchased beer worth N3, 150 and played  a bet game of N1, 800 at the said guest house.
Okpa said Emeahera made a transfer of N5, 000 to the account of the Guest house’s manager for payment but demanded for a refund afterwards.
” When Emeahera was told that a refund was against the Guest house’s policy, he became violent and threatened to deal with them.
” He further intentionally broke 14 pieces of glass cups valued N3, 500″, he said.
The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 397, 327 and 254 of the Penal Code.
Emeahera pleaded guilty saying he was under the influence of alchohol.
The Defence Counsel Anenin Enabosi prayed the court to temper justice with mercy saying that Emeahera would not do it again.
