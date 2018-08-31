– The Sun News
Latest
31st August 2018 - Nigeria, Germany sign pacts on agriculture, commerce
31st August 2018 - Sevilla sign Dutch winger Promes
31st August 2018 - Insurance recapitalisation deadline now Oct. 1 – NAICOM
31st August 2018 - FCT Nursing school registers 11,600 candidates for exams
31st August 2018 - Spain boss Enrique names youthful squad for Croatia, England games
31st August 2018 - No deadline day moves for Real, says Lopetegui
31st August 2018 - Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes
31st August 2018 - JUST IN: 3 Zamfara APC LG chairs die in Saudi Arabia
31st August 2018 - Enugu LG boss launches agro-entrepreneurship scheme for staff
31st August 2018 - City wary of Shakhtar threat as European reunion looms
Home / National / Nigeria, Germany sign pacts on agriculture, commerce
COMMERCE

Nigeria, Germany sign pacts on agriculture, commerce

— 31st August 2018

NAN

Nigeria and Germany on Friday in Abuja signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) in agriculture and commerce.

The first agreement was signed between the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the German-Africa Business Association.

The First Deputy National President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya-Abubakar, signed on behalf of Nigeria, while Dr Stefan Liebing of German Africa Business Association, signed on behalf of the German Business Delegation.

READ ALSO Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes

The second agreement was signed between the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, (NIRSAL) and the PETKUS Technologie GmbH, a company that specialises in post-harvest agricultural value chain.

While the Managing Director of NIRSAL, Aliyu Abdulhameed, signed on behalf of Nigeria, the representative of PETKUS Technologie GmbH, Peter Huser, signed for the Germans.

Speaking after signing the MOUs, Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Okechukwu Enelamah, said the agreements would increase the collaboration between Nigeria and Germany in the two areas.

According to Enelamah, the agreements will also leverage small and medium enterprises in Nigeria.

“We want our SMEs to learn from the German experience.

“The other areas of German excellence is the technical area: technical education, technical training and technical development.  It’s also an area of great interest to Nigeria.

“We are also working with Germany in the automobile sector because that is also an area where Germany is a leader and Nigeria clearly has a policy to be a leader in the auto sector in West Africa and Africa.’’

The minister said that all these would require high levels of engagement, collaboration and communication to be actualised.

Also speaking, Abdulhameed said the MOU signed between NIRSAL and PETKUS was borne out of the realisation of the opportunities that existed for investments in the Nigerian agricultural sector under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Under the current administration and the present agricultural promotion policy of this government, there are ample opportunities for investors in terms of technology and capital, to come to Nigeria and to invest in the agricultural sector.

According to Abdulhameed, NIRSAL provides the risking environment and mechanisms to enable investors like PETKUS to come to Nigeria and do their business.

READ ALSO FCT Nursing school registers 11,600 candidates for exams

He noted that the agreement would go a long way in reducing the 51.3metric tons of aggregate food production,  equivalent of about 9 billion dollars, “which the Food and Agricultural Organisation, report says Nigeria loses annually.’’

He expressed his optimism that PETKUS, which specialises in post-harvest segment of the agricultural value chain, would bring its expertise to bear on post- harvest productions in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Huser said the interest of his company was to help small farmers boost their yield.

“We are not talking about big investments. We are talking about small holder farmers, where we like to help them to boost their yield, to get better yield.

“We are talking about plant production. We are talking about fertilisation.”

He expressed hope that each machine supplied by PETKUS Technologies would provide employment and improve income for five people and their families.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COMMERCE

Nigeria, Germany sign pacts on agriculture, commerce

— 31st August 2018

NAN Nigeria and Germany on Friday in Abuja signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) in agriculture and commerce. The first agreement was signed between the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and the German-Africa Business Association. The First Deputy National President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya-Abubakar, signed on behalf of…

  • insurance

    Insurance recapitalisation deadline now Oct. 1 – NAICOM

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Friday confirmed backdating the insurance companies Tier-based recapitalisation commencement date to Oct. 1, as against  January 1, 2019 it earlier announced. Mr Rasaaq Salami, NAICOM’s spokesman, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports that the confirmation was sequel…

  • NURSING

    FCT Nursing school registers 11,600 candidates for exams

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The School of Nursing, Gwagwalada, FCT-Abuja, has registered 11,600 candidates digitally for examination compared to the previous ones they have conducted manually. The Principal of the school, Mr Lakereks James, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. James noted that the digital registration was the…

  • crimes

    Police to partner with NYSC to fight crimes

    — 31st August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Police Force says it will partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to fight crimes, including drug abuse, rape and illegal possession of firearms in the country. The force Spokesman, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, stated this while addressing the Nigerian Police Corps Forum (NYSC members serving in the force), prior to…

  • ZAMFARA APC

    JUST IN: 3 Zamfara APC LG chairs die in Saudi Arabia

    — 31st August 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State Hajj Commission has confirmed the death of three local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the state in an auto crash in Saudi Arabia. The accident occurred early Friday morning. The Commission said the three council chairman, who lost their lives, were among the six…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share