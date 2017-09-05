The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2017 - NESG, Oxford Business Group sign MoU
5th September 2017 - Couple in court over alleged N1.6m fraud
5th September 2017 - Dana Air trains 45 Nigerian pilots
5th September 2017 - LG poll: A’Ibom PDP adjusts time-table
5th September 2017 - Zamfara police deny kidnap of DPO, others
5th September 2017 - Court asked to bar Kanu, IPOB from disrupting Anambta guber
5th September 2017 - Kaduna outlaws torture to obtain information
5th September 2017 - Cholera: NCDC sends response team to Borno
5th September 2017 - Economic recovery: Senate praises self
5th September 2017 - Murder of GUS winner: Police arrest three
Home / Cover / Court asked to bar Kanu, IPOB from disrupting Anambta guber

Court asked to bar Kanu, IPOB from disrupting Anambta guber

— 5th September 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja
A Federal High Court in Abuja has been approached to stop leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP) from disrupting the governorship and House of Assembly election in Anambra State scheduled for November 18.
Hearing in the suit filed by Dr. Richard Ndubuaku is ongoing before Justice Babatunde Quadri.
His lawyer, Smart Iyiazor has moved a motion exparte for an interim order against the defendants.
Details later

Post Views: 18
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Ikenna Emewu

1 Comment

  1. ochendo 5th September 2017 at 3:58 pm
    Reply

    pls ask this guy and his counsel to file a case ,in retrospect,against french revolution;against ojukwu and the declaration of biafra;against strike by nlc;against enahoros and co from moving motion for Nigeria’s independence.how I wish majority of us shall key into the philosophy behind the movement and consequent campaign against election as we did on may 30.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NESG, Oxford Business Group sign MoU

— 5th September 2017

  The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has signed a further memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OBG for its forthcoming publication. Under the MoU, the group, which is a longstanding partner of OBG, will collaborate on The Report: Nigeria 2017. Commenting after the signing, Laoye Jaiyeola, CEO, NESG, said he expected OBG’s new report to…

  • Couple in court over alleged N1.6m fraud

    — 5th September 2017

    A 43-year-old man, Sunday Babatunde, and his wife, Sola ,38, who allegedly defrauded one Onuma Chidubem of N1.6 million, were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court. The defendants are facing a charge of fraud. Police Prosecutor Caleb Leranmo told the court that the defendants committed the offence with one other still at…

  • Dana Air trains 45 Nigerian pilots

    — 5th September 2017

    One of the indigenous airline, Dana Air, on Tuesday said it had recruited and trained not less than 45 Nigerian Pilots in Johannesburg, South Africa and Madrid, Spain so far. Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline’s Media Communications Manager, stated this in a statement issued in Lagos. Ezenwa explained that this was part of the airline’s…

  • LG poll: A’Ibom PDP adjusts time-table

    — 5th September 2017

    FROM: JOE EFFIONG: UYO The sudden change of local government election time-table has put political parties in a state of frenzy in Akwa Ibom State with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) quickly announcing the adjustment of its timet-able and guidelines for the said election. The state electoral body known as Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral…

  • Zamfara police deny kidnap of DPO, others

    — 5th September 2017

    From: Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau The Zamfara State police command has refuted social media reports that a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and three policemen have been kidnapped by armed bandits in Keta town in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, A statement by the Command’s Police Public Relation (PPRO),  DSP Mohammed Shehu, said the story was…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share