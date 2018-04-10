Council targets 50,117 children for polio immunisation

NAN

Zango Local Government Area in Katsina State says it has targeted 50, 117 children aged between 0 and 49 months for the forthcoming Immunisation Plus Days in the area.

The Acting Director of Primary Health Care of the local government, Hajiya Hafsat Ahmed, disclosed this in an interview with NAN, in Zango, on Tuesday.

Ahmed said the council had already received 54, 720 doses of vaccines for the three-day exercise.

“We have formed 92 teams which comprise ward heads and immunisation workers to ensure the success of the exercise ,’’ she said.

She also said that the exercise would be conducted across the 10 electoral wards in the area.

“We will also cover the border towns of Yakubawa, Dargage and Yardage in the neighboring Niger Republic,’’ she said.

The acting director said previous rounds of the exercise had been a success in the area as not a single case of rejection had been reported.

She said the council had taken delivery of 123 assorted drugs donated by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO),UKaid, to boost its maternal and child health care programme MNCH 2.

She said the items include; anti malaria drugs, analgesics, eye drops, antibiotics and other relevant drugs.

Ahmed said the drugs had been distributed to the six health care facilities in the area, stressing that the medicines were reserved mainly for pregnant women and children under five years whom would be given free of charge.

She named the six health care facilities as the Comprehensive Health Center, Zango, the Maternal and Child Health Clinic Rogogo, and the Model Primary Health Care Centre, Yardaje.

Others are: The Model Primary Health Care Centre, Zango, the Primary Health Care Centre, Sara and the Gwamba Primary Health Care Centre.

“I call on pregnant women and parents of children under five years to access these drugs, ” Ahmed said.

She lauded the efforts of donor agencies and the Katsina State Government at providing good health care services to the people of the area.(NAN)